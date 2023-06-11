Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actor Mangal Dhillon dies of cancer at 64

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Actor Mangal Dhillon Passes Away at 64

Actor Mangal Dhillon, known for his roles in popular TV serials such as ‘Junoon’ and ‘Buniyaad’, passed away on Saturday (June 10) after a long battle with cancer. He was 64 years old. Dhillon had been admitted to a private hospital before his family took him home a few days ago.

Early Life and Career

Dhillon was born in village Wander Jattana in Faridkot district and later moved to Uttar Pradesh, where his father owned agricultural land. He started his acting career in the 1980s and gained popularity for his role of Labhaya Ram in Ramesh Sippy’s TV soap opera ‘Buniyaad’ (1986-87) and as Sumer Rajvansh in the 1994 drama serial ‘Junoon’. He also acted in Hindi and Punjabi movies, including ‘Khalsa’, for which he was honoured by the Punjab government.

A Loss to Indian Cinema

Many people in the film industry expressed their condolences on social media. SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal remembered Dhillon for his “captivating voice” and extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, friends and fans. Punjab tourism and culture affairs minister Anmol Gagan Mann also expressed grief over Dhillon’s passing at a press conference.

A Motivational Speaker

Actor Yashpal Sharma, who found out about Dhillon being admitted to a cancer hospital a week ago, said that the late actor had “bid adieu to acting” and had become a motivational speaker about a year-and-half ago. “He was working towards the betterment of society,” Sharma told PTI.

Survived by Son and Daughter

Dhillon is survived by a son and a daughter. His sister Ranjeet Kaur confirmed that the actor passed away late last evening in the village Neelo Kalan.

In Conclusion

Mangal Dhillon’s contributions to Indian cinema and television will always be remembered. He was a talented actor and a motivational speaker who worked towards the betterment of society. His captivating voice and theatrical displays will be missed by many. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family, friends, and fans during this difficult time.

News Source : The Federal

Source Link :Mangal Dhillon, star of ‘Junoon’ and ‘Buniyaad’, dies of cancer at 64/