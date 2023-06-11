Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actor Mangal Dhillon Dies: Worked with Rekha and Dimple Kapadia

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Mangal Dhillon Passes Away

A sad news is coming out from the film industry. Renowned film and TV actor Mangal Dhillon has passed away. Mangal Dhillon was battling cancer. He was undergoing treatment in the hospital for about a month. But there was no improvement in the actor’s condition. Mangal Dhillon died on Monday, August 23, 2021.

A Versatile Actor

Mangal Dhillon was a versatile actor who had worked in both Bollywood and the Punjabi film industry. He had also acted in several TV serials and web series. He was known for his powerful performances and his ability to portray a wide range of characters on screen.

Some of his notable performances include his role in the Bollywood movie ‘Ghayal’ (1990) starring Sunny Deol. He also acted in the Punjabi movie ‘Jatt Jeona Morh’ (1991) which was a huge hit. He had also acted in the TV serial ‘Astitva…Ek Prem Kahani’ (2002-2006) which was well received by the audience.

A Brave Fighter

Mangal Dhillon was diagnosed with cancer a few years ago. But he did not let the disease dampen his spirits. He continued to work in the film industry and entertain his fans. He was a brave fighter who never gave up hope.

However, his health started deteriorating a few months ago and he was admitted to the hospital. He was undergoing treatment for cancer and other related complications. But despite the best efforts of the doctors, his condition did not improve.

A Loss to the Film Industry

The news of Mangal Dhillon’s death has come as a shock to the film industry and his fans. Many people have expressed their condolences on social media and paid tribute to the actor.

Actor Randeep Hooda tweeted, “Sad to hear about Mangal Dhillon ji. A fine actor and a wonderful human being. Rest in peace sir.”

Actress Divya Dutta also tweeted, “RIP Mangal Dhillon ji…a fine actor and a lovely human being…rest in peace.”

Mangal Dhillon’s contribution to the film industry will always be remembered. He was a talented actor who had carved a niche for himself in the industry. He will be missed by his fans and colleagues.

The Final Goodbye

The funeral of Mangal Dhillon was held on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, in Mumbai. Many of his colleagues from the film industry attended the funeral to pay their last respects to the actor.

It is a sad day for the film industry and for all those who knew and loved Mangal Dhillon. He will always be remembered for his contribution to the world of entertainment.

Conclusion

Mangal Dhillon’s death is a reminder that life is unpredictable and that we should cherish every moment we have. He was a brave fighter who never gave up hope and continued to work in the film industry despite his illness. His legacy will live on through his work and the memories he has left behind.

Rest in peace, Mangal Dhillon.

News Source : Deandrea

Source Link :Mangal Dhillon Passes Away: Famous actor Mangal Dhillon passed away, worked with Rekha and Dimple Kapadia/