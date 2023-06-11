Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actor Mangal Dhillon Passes Away After Battling Cancer

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Actor Mangal Dhillon Passes Away: A Loss in the World of Entertainment

The world of entertainment has lost another talented actor and writer, Mangal Dhillon, who passed away on Sunday in Ludhiana, Punjab, after a prolonged battle with cancer. The news of his demise was announced by his family members on his social media accounts, leaving his fans and well-wishers grief-stricken.

Mangal Dhillon, who started his journey in the performing arts through theatre in Punjab, went on to make his mark in the entertainment industry with his exceptional acting skills in numerous television shows and films. He made notable contributions to the world of entertainment with projects like Buniyaad, Junoon, Khoon Bhari Maang, and Vishwatma, among others. His most recent appearance was in the Doordarshan series Noorjahan.

Apart from his acting career, Mangal Dhillon also explored his talents in directing and served as a spiritual motivator. He was highly regarded by his peers in the industry for his multifaceted personality.

Mangal Dhillon, hailing from a Sikh family, was born in the Faridkot district of Punjab. He completed his initial education at Panj Graayin Kalan Government School and later relocated to Uttar Pradesh, close to his father’s farm. Mangal completed his graduation from Zila Parishad High School in Nighasan, Lakhimpur Kheri district.

Mangal Dhillon’s contribution to the world of entertainment will always be remembered and cherished. His absence will be felt by his fans and the industry for years to come.

Actor Yashpal Sharma, who shared screen space with Mangal Dhillon, expressed his grief over the actor’s demise on social media, writing, “Mangal Dhillon ji RIP.” Sharma also revealed that Dhillon had been facing health issues for a considerable period and was admitted to a Cancer Hospital in Ludhiana, where he passed away on Sunday morning.

Mangal Dhillon’s wife, Ritu Dhillon, who is a painter by profession, survived him. The couple had been together for many years and shared a deep bond.

In conclusion, the entertainment industry has lost a valuable gem in Mangal Dhillon’s passing. His peers and fans will miss his talent, his personality, and his unique presence in the industry. However, his legacy will continue to inspire and influence many aspiring actors and writers in the years to come. May his soul rest in peace.

News Source : Sukanya Saha

Source Link :‘Buniyaad’ Actor Mangal Dhillon Dies After Long Fight Against Cancer/