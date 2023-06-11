Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actor Mangal Dhillon passes away at 64

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Actor Mangal Dhillon Passes Away at 64

On June 11, 2022, actor Mangal Dhillon passed away at the age of 64 after battling cancer in Neelo Kalan village, Ludhiana district. Dhillon was a well-known actor in the Indian film and television industry, known for his performances in hit TV serials such as “Junoon” and “Buniyaad”.

Early Life and Career

Dhillon was born in village Wander Jattana in Faridkot district and later moved to Uttar Pradesh, where his father owned agricultural land. He began his acting career in the 1980s and worked both in Hindi and Punjabi movies. He received recognition for his role of Labhaya Ram in Ramesh Sippy’s TV soap opera “Buniyaad” (1986-87) and as Sumer Rajvansh in the 1994 drama serial “Junoon”. He was also honoured by the Punjab government for his work in the Punjabi film “Khalsa”.

Passing and Condolences

Dhillon was admitted to a private hospital before his family took him home a few days ago. According to his sister Ranjeet Kaur, he passed away late on June 11 in Neelo Kalan. The news of his passing has left many in the Indian film and television industry in shock.

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal remembered Dhillon for his “captivating voice” and extended his condolences to the bereaved family, friends and fans. Punjab Tourism and Culture Affairs Minister Anmol Gagan Mann also expressed grief over Dhillon’s passing at a press conference.

Actor Yashpal Sharma, who found out about Dhillon being admitted to a cancer hospital a week ago, shared that the late actor had “bid adieu to acting” and had become a motivational speaker working towards the betterment of society.

Dhillon is survived by a son and a daughter. His legacy in the Indian film and television industry will be remembered for years to come.

News Source : PTI

Source Link :Mangal Dhillon star of ‘Junoon’ and ‘Buniyaad’ dies at 64/