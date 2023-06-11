Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actor Mangal Dhillon Passes Away from Heart Attack

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Renowned Bollywood Actor Mangal Dhillon Passes Away After Battling Cancer

Another heart-breaking news comes from Mumbai-Bollywood, as renowned film and television actor Mangal Dhillon passed away after battling cancer. Actor Yashpal Sharma confirmed the news of his demise. Dhillon had been suffering from cancer for many days and had been undergoing treatment at a hospital for over a month. However, his health continued to deteriorate, and he passed away on June 11.

Dhillon was battling a severe illness like cancer for a long time, and he was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Ludhiana. He was reportedly unwell for many days, and his condition had been a cause of concern. During his treatment, he had to take a break from his work, and on Sunday, he had announced his retirement from the entertainment industry. Actor Yashpal Sharma expressed his sorrow and condolences on social media after the news of his death.

Life and Career of Mangal Dhillon

Mangal Dhillon was a renowned name in the Punjabi film industry and had made a significant mark in Bollywood with his acting skills. He was born in a Punjabi family in Faridkot and received his primary education there. Later, his family moved to Uttar Pradesh, where he completed his education and began pursuing his passion for theater and acting.

In 1986, Dhillon got his first break in the television industry with the popular show “Katha Sagar.” He gained popularity with his performance in the movie “Khoon Bhari Maang” in 1988. After that, he appeared in several Bollywood movies and television shows, leaving a lasting impression on the audience.

Along with acting, Dhillon also ventured into production and direction. He produced and directed several Punjabi movies and also worked as a writer for many movies. He had acted in many negative roles in Bollywood movies and was known for his impeccable acting skills. His notable works include “Kismat,” “Mujrim Hazir,” “Rishta Maulana Azad Ka,” and “Noor Jahan.”

Despite his remarkable contribution to the film industry, Dhillon had to face many rejections and negative roles during his career. However, he remained determined and continued to work hard, leaving a legacy of his own. His last movie “Tufaan Singh” was released in 2017.

Final Thoughts

The news of Mangal Dhillon’s demise has left a void in the hearts of his fans and the film industry. His contribution to the entertainment industry, especially in Bollywood and the Punjabi film industry, will always be remembered. His remarkable talent and dedication to his craft will inspire many aspiring actors and artists.

May his soul rest in peace, and his family and loved ones find the strength to cope with this irreparable loss.

Bollywood actor Mangal Dhillon Heart attack causes death of Mangal Dhillon Demise of Mangal Dhillon Actor Mangal Dhillon passes away Condolences pour in for Mangal Dhillon’s family

News Source : Maharashtra Times

Source Link :Actor Mangal Dhillon Passed Away Due To A Heart Attack : बॉलिवूडमध्ये मृत्यूचे पर्व सुरुच.., अभिनेते मंगल ढिल्लोन यांचे ह्रदयविकाराच्या झटक्याने निधन/