Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actor Mike Batayeh dies at 52

Actor Mike Batayeh, best known for his role as laundromat manager Dennis Markowski in the hit show Breaking Bad, has died aged 52. Batayeh passed away in his sleep of a heart attack on June 1 in his Michigan home. His family confirmed that his death was sudden and unexpected, as he had no history of heart issues.

Batayeh’s family released a statement to TMZ, saying that he would be greatly missed for his ability to bring laughter and joy to so many. The actor is survived by his five siblings, Ida, Diane, MaryAnn, Madeline, and Theresa, as well as his many nieces and nephews.

Batayeh’s online obituary describes him as someone who was passionate about helping youth in his community and faced similar challenges growing up. His family has requested that mourners donate to the Clark Park Coalition fund to support Southwest Detroit youth in his name.

Friends and colleagues have paid tribute to the late actor on social media. Comedian and Batayeh’s “best friend” Steven Lolli called him a great comedian and a class act. Director and friend Rola Nashef described Batayeh as everybody’s friend, with a sense of humor and talent for stage, screenwriting, television, and film that was genius, outrageous, and fearless.

Before his death, Batayeh was trying his hand at comedy, uploading videos of his sets to his Instagram page. Fans left messages of condolence on his posts, expressing their sadness at his passing.

Batayeh played Dennis Markowski in three episodes of Breaking Bad from 2011 to 2012. The laundromat he managed, Lavandería Brillante, served as a disguise for the meth lab where Walter White (played by Bryan Cranston) and Jesse Pinkman (played by Aaron Paul) developed their product. Batayeh also appeared in other shows such as The Bernie Mac Show, Boy Meets World, and CSI: Miami.

A celebration of life service for the late actor will be held on June 16 in Plymouth, Michigan, with his funeral taking place the day after. Batayeh’s passing is a great loss to the entertainment industry and to those who knew and loved him. His legacy as a talented actor and comedian will live on through his body of work and the memories of those who were fortunate enough to have known him.

News Source : 9HoneyAU

Source Link :Breaking Bad actor Mike Batayeh dead at 52/