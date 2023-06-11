Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actor Mike Batayeh passes away at 52

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Actor and Comedian Mike Batayeh Passes Away at 52 Due to Heart Attack

Mike Batayeh, best known for his role as Dennis Markowski in Breaking Bad, passed away on June 1 at the age of 52. The actor reportedly died in his sleep at his Michigan home due to a heart attack. His family confirmed the news and expressed their sadness in a statement. They remembered him as a person who brought laughter and joy to many.

Comedian Steven Lolli, who was also a friend of Batayeh, expressed his grief on Twitter. He called him a great comedian and a class act who always included friends no matter how successful he became. Lolli also asked Batayeh to ask God to go easy on the Jews, which he considered a great favor.

A memorial ceremony for Mike Batayeh has been scheduled on June 16 at the Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home in Plymouth, Michigan. The actor appeared in three episodes of Breaking Bad as the manager of a laundromat, which was also a meth lab.

Batayeh had a successful acting career and appeared in shows like It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Sleeper Cell, The Bernie Mac Show, Boy Meets World, and Everybody Loves Raymond. He also co-starred in movies like American Dreamz, Don’t Mess with the Zohan, and Detroit Unleaded.

Apart from acting, Mike Batayeh was also a successful stand-up comedian and performed at notable comedy clubs like Gotham in New York and the Laugh Factory, Comedy Store, the Improv, and the Icehouse in Los Angeles. He was one of the first American comedians to perform for Middle Eastern audiences and was invited by the Jordanian royal family to appear at the Amman International Comedy Festival two years in a row.

Batayeh’s death is a great loss to the entertainment industry and his fans. He will always be remembered for his comedic timing and acting skills that brought joy and laughter to many.

News Source : Edited by India TV Entertainment Desk

Source Link :Breaking Bad actor Mike Batayeh dies at 52/