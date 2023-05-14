Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actor Murphy Afolabi Dies at Age 49

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Murphy Afolabi is Dead-How the Osogbo born actor passed away at 49

Introduction

The Nigerian entertainment industry has been thrown into mourning as news of the passing of veteran actor, Murphy Afolabi, spreads like wildfire. Afolabi, who was a prominent figure in the Yoruba movie industry, died on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at the age of 49. The cause of his death is yet to be disclosed by his family.

Early Life and Career

Murphy Afolabi was born on May 9, 1972, in Osogbo, Osun State, Nigeria. He began his acting career in the late 1990s and was known for his versatile acting skills. He featured in several Yoruba movies, including “Eti Keta,” “Aye Ofe,” “Olowo Ite,” “Igbekele,” and “Asiri Owo,” among others. Afolabi was also a producer and director, and he produced several movies under his production company, Murphy Afolabi Movies.

Contributions to the Nigerian Movie Industry

Murphy Afolabi was a significant figure in the Nigerian movie industry, and his contributions to the growth and development of the industry cannot be overemphasized. He was a role model to many aspiring actors and actresses and mentored several young talents in the industry. Afolabi was also a respected member of the Yoruba movie industry, and his colleagues have described him as a humble and dedicated actor.

The Legacy of Murphy Afolabi

The death of Murphy Afolabi is a significant loss to the Nigerian entertainment industry, and his legacy will always be remembered. Afolabi’s impact on the industry will live on, as many of his movies and contributions to the industry will continue to inspire and entertain generations to come. He will be remembered for his excellent acting skills, his dedication to his craft, and his humility.

Tributes Pour in for Murphy Afolabi

The news of Murphy Afolabi’s death has left many of his fans and colleagues in shock, and tributes have been pouring in from across the country. Many of his colleagues in the Yoruba movie industry have taken to social media to express their condolences and pay their respects to the late actor. Some of the tributes include:

Fathia Balogun

“Words fail me right now. Rest in peace, my brother, and colleague, Murphy Afolabi. You will be missed dearly.”

Muyiwa Ademola

“I am still in shock at the news of Murphy Afolabi’s death. He was a great actor and a wonderful human being. Rest in peace, my brother.”

Femi Adebayo

“This is a sad day for the Nigerian entertainment industry. Murphy Afolabi was one of the best actors in the country, and his death is a significant loss. Rest in peace, my brother.”

Conclusion

The Nigerian entertainment industry has lost one of its finest actors, Murphy Afolabi. His death is a significant loss to the industry, and his legacy will always be remembered. Afolabi’s contributions to the industry will continue to inspire and entertain generations to come. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time. Rest in peace, Murphy Afolabi.

News Source : OmoEluBlogTV

Source Link :Murphy Afolabi is Dead-How the Osogbo born actor passed away at 49/