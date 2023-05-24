Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actor Nitesh Pandey Dies at 50 from Heart Attack

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

TV Actor Nitesh Pandey Passes Away Due to Heart Attack at 50

The television industry has lost yet another talented actor. Nitesh Pandey, who was last seen in the popular sitcom Anupamaa, has passed away at the age of 50 due to a heart attack. The sudden demise of the veteran actor has left the industry and his fans in shock.

Early Life and Career

Nitesh Pandey started his career in theatre in 1990 and made his debut with the play Tejas in 1995. He was a versatile actor who had worked in movies and serials, and also ran an independent production house named Dream Castle Productions. Over the years, he had become a well-known face in the industry and had won the hearts of many with his soft-playing acting.

Notable Works

Nitesh Pandey was known for his roles in popular TV shows like Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, Astitva, Kuch Toh Log Kahenge, Indiawali Maa, and Anupamaa. He had mostly played the roles of brother and father on screen. He was also seen in movies like Madaari, Dabangg 2, Badhaai Do, and Hunterr.

His role as Shah Rukh Khan’s assistant in the movie Om Shanti Om had garnered him a lot of praise and had established him as a versatile actor. He had also won the hearts of his fans with his role as Dheerajj, Anu’s supportive brother in Anupamaa.

Untimely Demise

The news of Nitesh Pandey’s death has come as a shock to the industry and his fans. His sudden demise due to a heart attack has left everyone in disbelief. The actor was loved by many for his acting skills and his humble nature.

Tributes Pour In

As soon as the news of Nitesh Pandey’s death broke out, tributes started pouring in from his fans and the industry. Many actors took to social media to express their grief and pay their respects to the late actor. Rupali Ganguly, who played the lead role in Anupamaa, posted a picture with Nitesh and wrote, “Rest in peace my dearest Dheerajj… will miss you forever.”

The industry has lost a gem in the form of Nitesh Pandey. His contribution to the industry will always be remembered, and he will always be in the hearts of his fans. May his soul rest in peace.

News Source : lehren.com

Source Link :Anupamaa Actor Nitesh Pandey Passed Away At 50 Due To A Heart Attack/