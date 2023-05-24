Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actor Nitesh Pandey dies of heart attack at 51

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Actor Nitesh Pandey Passes Away at 51 Due to Cardiac Arrest

Renowned actor Nitesh Pandey, known for his roles in popular television shows and films, passed away on Tuesday due to a massive cardiac arrest. He was 51 years old at the time of his sudden demise. The news was confirmed by his brother-in-law, producer Siddharth Nagar, who stated that the entire family is in a state of shock.

Family in Shock Over Nitesh Pandey’s Sudden Demise

Nitesh Pandey’s family is struggling to come to terms with the unfortunate news. According to Siddharth Nagar, Nitesh’s wife Arpita Pandey is in shock, and his father has left for Igatpuri to retrieve his mortal remains. The actor reportedly had no prior history of heart ailments, making his passing even more tragic.

Nitesh Pandey’s Contribution to the Industry

Nitesh Pandey was a well-known face in the entertainment industry, having appeared in several popular television shows and films. He recently played the role of Dheeraj Kumar, Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj Kapadia’s best friend, in the hit daily soap ‘Anupamaa.’ Besides this, he also portrayed significant characters in shows such as ‘Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara,’ ‘Indiawaali Maa,’ ‘Ek Rishta Saajhedari Ka,’ among others.

Nitesh Pandey’s charm and acting skills also won over the audience on the silver screen. He is best known for playing Shah Rukh Khan’s assistant in the blockbuster film ‘Om Shanti Om.’ The actor also appeared in other notable films like ‘Dabangg 2,’ ‘Khosla Ka Ghosla,’ ‘Madaari,’ ‘Badhaai Do,’ ‘Shaadi Ke Side Effects,’ among others.

Final Thoughts

The entertainment industry has lost a talented actor in Nitesh Pandey, who contributed immensely to the field. His sudden demise has left fans and colleagues in shock and mourning. May his soul rest in peace, and his loved ones find the strength to cope with this tragic loss.

News Source : FPJ Web Desk

Source Link :Anupamaa actor Nitesh Pandey dies of cardiac arrest at 51/