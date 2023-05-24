Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actor Nitesh Pandey, known for Anupama serial, dies

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Renowned TV Actor Nitesh Pandey Passes Away Due to Heart Attack

The Indian television industry has lost yet another talented actor, Nitesh Pandey. He was popularly known for his role in the hit show Anupama. The news of Nitesh Pandey’s death has come as a shock to his fans and colleagues in the industry.

Life and Career of Nitesh Pandey

Nitesh Pandey was born on January 17, 1973, in Dhanbad, Jharkhand. He started his acting career in the late 1990s with the TV show, Hasratein. He went on to act in several popular TV shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kkusum, and Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki. However, he gained immense popularity for his role as Dr. Advait Khanna in the hit show Anupama.

Apart from TV shows, Nitesh Pandey also acted in Bollywood films like Dil To Pagal Hai, Koi…Mil Gaya, and Dilwale. He was known for his versatile acting skills and had won the hearts of his fans with his performances.

Nitesh Pandey’s Death

The news of Nitesh Pandey’s death has come as a shock to everyone. He passed away due to a heart attack on August 17, 2021. He was only 48 years old at the time of his death. The news was confirmed by his close friend and actor Rohit Roy on social media.

Several actors and colleagues from the industry have expressed their condolences and paid tribute to Nitesh Pandey. Actor Ravi Dubey wrote on Twitter, “Deeply saddened by the news of Nitesh Pandey’s untimely demise. A wonderful actor and a lovely person. Rest in peace, dear friend.” Actress Shilpa Shirodkar wrote, “I am completely shocked and saddened by the news of Nitesh Pandey’s passing away. He was a wonderful actor and an even better human being. Rest in peace, Nitesh.”

Legacy of Nitesh Pandey

Nitesh Pandey’s death has left a void in the Indian television and film industry. He was a versatile actor and had won the hearts of his fans with his performances. His legacy will live on through his work and the memories he has left behind.

His performance as Dr. Advait Khanna in the show Anupama was loved by everyone. He brought life to the character and made it relatable to the audience. His contribution to the Indian television industry will always be remembered.

Conclusion

The untimely demise of Nitesh Pandey has left a deep void in the hearts of his fans, colleagues, and the Indian television industry. He was a versatile actor and had won the hearts of his fans with his performances. His legacy will live on through his work and the memories he has left behind. May his soul rest in peace.

News Source : Zee News

Source Link :Anupama Serial's famous artist Nitesh Pandey passed away/