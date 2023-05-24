Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actor Nitesh Pandey passes away at 51.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Famed Actor Nitesh Pandey Passes Away at the Age of 51

The entertainment industry is once again in mourning as news of the passing of famous actor Nitesh Pandey has surfaced. The 51-year-old actor suffered a cardiac arrest on May 23 and breathed his last. Pandey was last seen on Star Plus’ popular show, Anupama, playing the role of Anuj’s friend.

According to reports, Pandey suffered a heart attack on the night of May 23 while shooting in Igatpuri. He suffered the attack around 1:30 am and succumbed to it.

The entertainment world was already reeling from the news of the demise of ‘Sarabhai vs Sarabhai’ actress Vaibhavi Upadhyay earlier today. Pandey’s passing has dealt another major blow to the industry.

Pandey had worked in numerous TV shows and films throughout his career. He started his career in theater in 1990 and made his TV debut in 1995 with the show Tejas, where he played the role of a detective. He later appeared in shows like Manzililein Apni Apna, Astitva… Ek Prem Kahani, Saaya, Justju, Durgesh Nandini, and Anupamaa. He also appeared in films like Om Shanti Om, Dabangg 2, Badhaai Do, and Khosla Ka Ghosla.

The news of Pandey’s passing has left his fans and colleagues in shock and mourning. Many have taken to social media to express their condolences and pay tribute to the talented actor.

