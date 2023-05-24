Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actor Nitesh Pandey passes away from cardiac arrest.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Entertainment Industry in Shock as Three Actors Pass Away in Three Days

The entertainment industry is currently in a state of shock as it grapples with the sudden loss of three actors within just three days. The latest news to emerge is the tragic passing of Nitesh Pandey, notable for portraying Shah Rukh Khan’s assistant in the movie “Om Shanti Om.” The 51-year-old actor suffered a massive cardiac arrest while shooting in Igatpuri near Nashik.

Confirmation of Nitesh Pandey’s Passing

According to a report from Etimes, Nitesh Pandey’s brother-in-law, producer Siddharth Nagar, confirmed the heartbreaking news when reached for comment. He expressed his deep sorrow and revealed that Nitesh’s sister, Arpita Pandey, is shocked. While if reports are to be believed, Nitesh’s father has already departed for Igatpuri to bring back his son’s mortal remains, which are expected to arrive in the afternoon.

A Lively Person

His brother-in-law mentioned that Nitesh was much younger than him and described him as a lively person and added that he was unaware of any pre-existing heart condition that Nitesh might have had, making his sudden cardiac arrest even more shocking.

Contributions to Film and Television

In addition to his television work, Nitesh Pandey had also made appearances in films. He was previously married to actress Ashwini Kalsekar, who is now married to Murli Sharma. He also appeared in other films such as “Dabangg 2” and “Khosla Ka Ghosla.” In recent years, Nitesh had been actively involved in TV serials, with notable roles in shows like “Indiawaali Maa” and “Anupamaa.”

Mourning the Loss of a Talented Actor

The sudden demise of Nitesh Pandey has left his colleagues and fans mourning the loss of a talented actor. His contributions to both the small and big screens will be remembered, and he will be greatly missed by those who had the privilege of working with him and watching his performances. May his soul rest in peace.

News Source : Team India Forums

Source Link :‘Anupamaa’ actor Nitesh Pandey passes away due to cardiac arrest/