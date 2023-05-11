Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actor Njoro Wa Uba Dies at Age 60

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Blow to Njoro wa Uba Tv Drama after the Death of Duncan Ochonjo

The entertainment industry has lost another talented artist. Tony Duncan Ochonjo, popularly known as Dunco, passed away on Thursday, May 11, after receiving treatment at Kiambu Level 5 Hospital. His death is a massive blow to the Njoro wa Uba Tv Drama, where he was a regular cast member.

A Sudden Departure

The news of Ochonjo’s death shocked his fans and colleagues in the entertainment industry. Just a week before his death, he was admitted to the hospital, where he was receiving treatment. His death came as a surprise to many, and his fans took to social media to express their condolences.

Sandra, one of Ochonjo’s friends and colleagues, took to Instagram to share the news of his death. “Just a week ago, we brought you to the hospital, Ochonjo Tony Duncan. Today, at 2 am, Dunco said goodbye. We accept the inevitability of death because life cannot exist without you. You have left behind precious memories that will forever remain in our hearts. Rest in peace, Ochos, until we meet again,” Sandra wrote.

The Cause of Death

According to the medical report, Ochonjo died due to kidney failure and liver-related issues. His death has raised concerns about the health of artists in the entertainment industry. Many artists work under pressure, and their health often takes a back seat.

Acting and Comedy Career

Duncan Ochonjo was a talented actor and comedian who had made a name for himself in the entertainment industry. He had appeared in several TV dramas, including Papa Shirandula’s and Njoro wa Uba Tv Drama. He was also a regular cast member of the popular comedy show, Churchill Show.

Ochonjo was also a popular TikTok star, where he collaborated with other top TikTokers, such as Mike Wako and Onsongo. Their comedy videos had been doing well in TikTok, and he had gained a massive following on the platform.

A Sad Loss

The entertainment industry has lost a talented artist, and Ochonjo’s death is a massive loss to his fans and colleagues. He had a bright future ahead of him, and his sudden departure has left many in shock.

Ochonjo’s death is a reminder that artists need to take care of their health, as their work often takes a toll on their bodies. It is essential to prioritize their well-being and take breaks when necessary.

In conclusion, Tony Duncan Ochonjo’s death is a massive blow to the entertainment industry, and his fans and colleagues will miss him dearly. Rest in peace, Dunco.

News Source : TAMBUA AFRICA NEWS

Source Link :Duncan Ochonjo, Njoro Wa Uba’s” Actor Passes Away/