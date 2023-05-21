Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actor Oleg Vasilyuk passes away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Stuntman, Actor and Stunt Director Oleg Vasilyuk Passes Away at 79

Renowned stuntman, actor, and stunt director Oleg Vasilyuk, who played a prominent role in the film “Streets of Broken Lights,” passed away at the age of 79. His death was confirmed by stunt director Oleg Korytin, who expressed his sorrow and admiration for the late artist.

A Remarkable Stuntman and Stunt Coordinator

Korytin praised Vasilyuk’s professionalism, calling him a “wonderful stuntman and an amazing stunt coordinator.” He went on to say that Vasilyuk approached stunt work with great thoughtfulness, and had his own unique approach to the craft.

A Career Marked by Excellence

Vasilyuk was born on December 30, 1944, and began his career as a stuntman for the Lenfilm studio. He went on to star in dozens of films and TV series, including “National Security Agent” and “It’s Hard to Be a God.” However, he is perhaps best known for his role in “Streets of Broken Lights,” a film that garnered critical acclaim and earned him widespread recognition.

The Cause of Death is Unknown

As of now, the cause of Vasilyuk’s death is unknown. However, his passing has left a significant void in the film industry, and his contributions to the craft of stunt work and film will be sorely missed.

A Sad Loss for the Film Industry

Vasilyuk’s passing comes on the heels of another loss for the film industry. Vladimir Kuznetsov, a talented actor known for his roles in “Battle for Moscow” and “Juno and Avos,” also passed away at the age of 79. These losses serve as a reminder of the fleeting nature of life, and the importance of cherishing the memories and legacies of those who have touched our lives.

Conclusion

As we mourn the loss of Oleg Vasilyuk, we are reminded of his remarkable career and the impact he had on the film industry. He will be remembered for his talent, his professionalism, and his dedication to his craft. Rest in peace, Oleg Vasilyuk.

