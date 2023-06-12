Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actor Park Soo Ryun passes away at 29

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Korean Actor Park Soo Ryun Passes Away at 29

Korean actor Park Soo Ryun passed away on June 11 after falling from the stairs. She was 29 years old. Park was a popular figure in the Kpop and Kdrama world, known for her roles in musicals such as The Days We Loved and Siddhartha. She also appeared in the drama Snowdrop.

Tragic Accident

According to reports, Park was returning home when she fell from the stairs and suffered severe injuries. Despite doctors’ best efforts, she was declared brain dead. Her sudden death has left her family and fans in shock and pain.

Last Rites and Honour Procession

Park’s last rites will take place on Monday, and a procession will be held on June 13 to honour her memory. Her family members have also decided to donate her organs. According to her mother, “Only her brain is unconscious, and her heart is still beating. There must be someone who desperately needs organs. As her mother and father, we will be able to live comforted [by the thought that her heart] has gone to someone and is beating.”

A Rising Star

Park Soo Ryun was born in 1994 and made her debut in 2018. She quickly became a rising star in the Korean entertainment industry, known for her talent and charisma. In Snowdrop, she played the role of one of the students at the university.

Mortuary and Funeral

Meanwhile, Park Soo Ryun’s mortuary has been prepared in Suwon Hospital, Gyeonggi Provincial Medical Centre’s funeral hall. The funeral will start at 4 p.m. KST on Monday and extend until Tuesday morning.

A Tragic Loss

The sudden and tragic loss of Park Soo Ryun has left her fans and loved ones reeling. She was a talented actor and rising star in the Korean entertainment industry, with a promising career ahead of her. Her legacy will live on through her work and the lives she has touched.

Park Soo Ryun death Park Soo Ryun cause of death Park Soo Ryun funeral Park Soo Ryun tribute Park Soo Ryun legacy

News Source : Jyotishree Kisan

Source Link :Korean actor Park Soo Ryun dies at 29/