Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actor Pat Cooper passes away at 93

Legendary Comedian Pat Cooper Passes Away at 93

Pat Cooper, the famous standup comedian known for his frequent appearances on The Howard Stern Show and his guest role on Seinfeld, has died. He was 93 years old at the time of his death. Steve Garrin, his producer and writing partner, confirmed the news to Fox News Digital. Garrin revealed that Cooper, who was nicknamed the “Comedian of Outrage” due to his anger outbursts, died on Tuesday (June 6) in his Las Vegas home.

A Comedian Unlike Any Other

Garrin further added that there was nobody like Pat Cooper, who burned every bridge that he went over. However, despite his reputation, he was one man who was honest, dependable, and trustworthy. If he gave his word, he kept it. He was also known for helping many people.

Cooper first found success while opening for Frank Sinatra at the Sands in Las Vegas. He later starred as himself in the 1996 Seinfeld episode titled, “The Friar’s Club.”

The Seinfeld Gig

Garrin reminisced about the moment Cooper landed the gig on Seinfeld. He revealed that he was sitting at Cooper’s table in his kitchen when Larry David called. Cooper picked up the phone, hung it up, and called David a nut. David called again, and offered Cooper a guest role on the hit sitcom. Cooper improvised his entire scene, ad-libbing the line, “Are you in show business?” which left Jason Alexander’s character confused. The take was kept, and the rest is history.

Cooper’s Film Career

In 1999, Cooper starred opposite Robert De Niro and Billy Crystal in the mafia comedy movie Analyze This, where he played Salvatore Masiello. He reprised the role in the film’s 2002 sequel, Analyze That. His most recent film credit was in the 2003 crime drama This Thing of Ours.

A Family Man

Cooper is survived by his wife, Emily Conner, two daughters, and one son. His legacy as a comedian, actor, and overall entertainer will be remembered by many.

