Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actor Patrick Guzman dies at 55

Filipino-Canadian Actor Patrick Guzman Passes Away at 55

Filipino-Canadian actor Patrick Guzman, who was once known as a matinee idol in the ’90s, has passed away at the age of 55. He died of a heart attack on Saturday morning, as reported by veteran entertainment columnist Aster Amoyo.

Career and Legacy

Patrick Guzman was a popular actor in the Philippines during the 1990s, starring in several films such as Chick Boy, Sa Piling ng Iba, and Una Kang Naging Akin. He was also known for his appearances in TV shows and commercials.

Despite his success in the entertainment industry, Patrick moved to Canada in 2000 to start a new life with his family. He continued to work in the film industry, but he also pursued other interests, such as photography and painting.

Patrick’s passing has left a void in the hearts of his former co-stars and colleagues in the entertainment industry. Many of them have taken to social media to pay tribute to the late actor.

Tributes from Co-Stars and Colleagues

Ogie Alcasid, who worked with Patrick in the film Mama’s Boys 2, shared a throwback photo of them together on Instagram and wrote a heartfelt message about their friendship and the memories they shared on set.

“So shocked and sad that you have gone to heaven so suddenly. Rest now brother. Thank you for the wonderful times we shared in making movies together. I will miss you dearly. Till we meet again. Love you brother.”

Beverly Vergel, who directed Patrick in a comedy workshop, also expressed her sadness over the actor’s passing and shared photos of him on Facebook.

“I’ll never forget how happy you were at doing a comedy workshop. You enjoyed the funny and silly exercises despite the whole body workout. It was one full day of laughter. I will forever cherish those memories. I know the entire cast and crew will surely miss you!!! You are our very own and Canada’s PAPA P!!!”

Actress-singer Rachel Alejandro also sent her condolences to Patrick’s family, writing on Twitter:

“Condolences to the family of Patrick Guzman. He was always so kind to me when we worked together. Rest in peace.”

Final Thoughts

Patrick Guzman may have left this world too soon, but his legacy in the entertainment industry will live on. He will be remembered not only for his talent as an actor, but also for his kindness and generosity towards his co-stars and colleagues.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Patrick’s wife, son, and loved ones during this difficult time. Rest in peace, Patrick Guzman.

News Source : Latest Chika

Source Link :’90s actor Patrick Guzman passes away at 55 /