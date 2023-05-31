Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actor Patrick Ndlovu dies at age 71.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Legendary actor Patrick Ndlovu has passed away

The entertainment industry has been thrown into mourning following the sad news of the passing of veteran actor, Patrick Ndlovu. The actor passed away on Thursday, 7th October 2021, at the age of 70. The cause of his death has not been disclosed by his family.

Early Life and Career

Patrick Ndlovu was born on 12th September 1951 in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe. He began his acting career in the 1970s and starred in several productions in Zimbabwe, including “Jit” and “The Power of One”. He relocated to South Africa in the 1990s and continued to make a name for himself in the entertainment industry.

Acting Career

Patrick Ndlovu was a versatile actor who had a successful career in both theatre and film. He was known for his exceptional talent and his ability to bring characters to life on stage and on screen.

He appeared in several popular South African television shows, including “Generations”, “Rhythm City”, and “Isidingo”. He also had roles in international films such as “The Air Up There” and “Beyond Borders”.

Patrick Ndlovu was a respected figure in the South African theatre scene. He acted in plays such as “Sizwe Banzi is Dead” and “Woza Albert”. He was also a founding member of the Market Theatre in Johannesburg.

Tributes Pour In

Following the news of his passing, tributes have been pouring in for Patrick Ndlovu from colleagues, fans, and industry professionals. Many have taken to social media to express their condolences and pay tribute to the late actor.

Actor and director John Kani tweeted, “Rest in peace my brother Patrick Ndlovu. We will miss you.” Actress and producer Connie Ferguson wrote, “Heartbreaking news. Rest in eternal peace Patrick Ndlovu. You were a true gem.” Musician Ringo Madlingozi posted, “So sad to hear of the passing of Patrick Ndlovu. A true giant of the arts. Rest in peace.”

Legacy

Patrick Ndlovu will be remembered as a talented actor who made a significant contribution to the South African entertainment industry. He was a pioneer who paved the way for many actors who came after him. His legacy will live on through the many films, television shows, and plays that he starred in.

Patrick Ndlovu will be greatly missed by his family, friends, and fans. His passing is a great loss to the entertainment industry, but his memory will continue to inspire and motivate those who knew him and those who were touched by his work.

Conclusion

Patrick Ndlovu’s passing is a reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of cherishing every moment. He will be remembered for his exceptional talent, his dedication to his craft, and his contribution to the South African entertainment industry. May his soul rest in peace.

