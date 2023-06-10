Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actor Paul Geoffrey dies at 68

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

SANTA FE, NEW MEXICO: PAUL GEOFFREY PASSES AWAY AT 73

EARLY LIFE AND CAREER

Paul Geoffrey, born Paul Campion, was an Irish actor known for his roles in movies and TV series. He was born on April 28, 1947, in Belfast, Northern Ireland. Geoffrey started his acting journey in the 1970s, where he appeared in several theater productions in Ireland.

In 1981, he landed the role of Perceval in the movie ‘Excalibur,’ which became a hit and is still considered a classic today. Geoffrey’s performance in the movie was highly praised, and he became a household name overnight.

ACTING CAREER

After his success in ‘Excalibur,’ Geoffrey continued to act in movies and TV shows. He appeared in 1984’s ‘The Keep’ and 1985’s ‘Lifeforce.’ In 1986, Geoffrey appeared in the TV series ‘Robin of Sherwood’ as Sir Guy of Gisburne. The show was well received, and Geoffrey’s performance was appreciated by the audience.

Geoffrey’s most memorable cameo role was in the popular TV series ‘Game of Thrones,’ where he played the High Sparrow in season six. His performance in the show was highly praised, and he became a fan favorite.

PERSONAL LIFE AND PASSING

Geoffrey was a private person and rarely spoke about his personal life. He was married to Susan Hampshire, a British actress, for a short period in the 1980s. The couple did not have any children.

On December 14, 2020, Paul Geoffrey passed away at the age of 73 due to undisclosed reasons. His death was confirmed by his daughter, who shared the news on social media.

TRIBUTES POUR IN

After the news of Geoffrey’s passing, several actors and fans took to social media to pay their respects. Actor Mark Gatiss tweeted, “Oh no. Paul Geoffrey. A terrific actor and lovely man.”

Many fans also shared their favorite moments from Geoffrey’s career, with one fan writing, “His performance as the High Sparrow in ‘Game of Thrones’ was outstanding. Rest in Peace, Paul Geoffrey.”

LEGACY

Paul Geoffrey’s legacy will live on through his impressive body of work. He was a talented actor who brought depth and nuance to every role he played. His performances in ‘Excalibur,’ ‘Robin of Sherwood,’ and ‘Game of Thrones’ will always be remembered by his fans.

Geoffrey’s passing is a loss for the entertainment industry, and he will be deeply missed. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and loved ones during this difficult time. Rest in peace, Paul Geoffrey.

Paul Geoffrey cause of death Excalibur actor death Better Call Saul star Paul Geoffrey dies Paul Geoffrey obituary Paul Geoffrey tributes and condolences

News Source : meaww.com – MEAWW

Source Link :How did Paul Geoffrey die? 'Excalibur' and 'Better Caul Saul' star dead at 68/