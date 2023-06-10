Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actor Paul Geoffrey dies at 68

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Actor Paul Geoffrey, Famous for His Role in ‘Excalibur’, Dies at 68

On June 3, Paul Geoffrey, known for his portrayal of Perceval in the classic 1981 film ‘Excalibur’ and his appearance in ‘Better Call Saul’, passed away at the age of 68. According to an obituary in the Santa Fe New Mexican, the actor had been battling cancer before his death.

Geoffrey’s Career

Throughout the 1980s, Geoffrey had a string of roles in films and television series before retiring in the 2000s. However, he made a comeback in the past decade with small roles, including an episode of the Epix series ‘Perpetual Grace’ in 2019.

Geoffrey began his career as a real estate broker after moving to Santa Fe, New Mexico, where he continued to act for the rest of his life. Despite his love for acting, he was also known for his passion for French wine and food, his grasp of history, and his loyalty to Arsenal Football Club.

Geoffrey’s Acting Career

Geoffrey’s most significant role was as Perceval in ‘Excalibur’, a film that helped to launch the careers of Patrick Stewart, Liam Neeson, Gabriel Byrne, and Ciarán Hinds. Although the film was a commercial success and received mostly positive reviews, Geoffrey’s career never took off from there.

He went on to play Lord John ‘Jack’ Clayton in Ralph Richardson’s 1984 Tarzan film ‘Greystoke: The Legend of Tarzan’ and Mr Lockwood in the 1992 adaptation of ‘Wuthering Heights’, which starred Juliette Binoche. He also appeared in a 1995 TV movie adaptation of ‘Anna Karenina’ alongside Jacqueline Bisset and Christopher Reeve.

Geoffrey’s last significant role was in the Emmy-nominated series ‘Better Call Saul’, in which he played a tailor in one episode.

‘The Greatest Knight is Dead’

Geoffrey is survived by his wife Sue Taylor and their three children, Alex, Oliver, and Daisy, who have not yet released an official statement. However, social media has been abuzz with tributes to the late actor.

One Twitter user wrote, “Rest in peace, Paul Geoffrey,” while another mourned, “The greatest Knight is dead…. Actor Paul Geoffrey, Sir Percival in the iconic film Excalibur Has died aged 68.” On Facebook, fans expressed their condolences, with one person writing, “Condolences go out to his family. Rest in Peace” and another saying, “GREAT LOSS !!”.

Geoffrey’s passing is a loss to the entertainment industry, and he will be remembered for his contribution to film and television.

Paul Geoffrey cause of death Excalibur actor death Better Call Saul actor passes away Paul Geoffrey health issues Paul Geoffrey career highlights

News Source : MEAWW

Source Link :How did Paul Geoffrey die? ‘Excalibur’ and ‘Better Caul Saul’ star dead at 68/