Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actor Paxton Whitehead dies at 85.

Paxton Whitehead, a Back to School Actor, Passed Away at Age 85

The world of theater and film has lost a veteran actor who has left his mark on the industry. Paxton Whitehead, an English actor known for his work on stage and on screen, passed away on June 8, 2022, at the age of 85.

Early Life and Career

Paxton Whitehead was born on October 17, 1937, in Kent, England. He received his education at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art, where he trained under the guidance of esteemed acting coach Sir John Gielgud. After completing his studies, Whitehead began his career in theater, performing in various productions in London’s West End.

In the 1960s, Whitehead made his way to the United States, where he quickly established himself as a distinguished character actor. He appeared in numerous stage productions on Broadway, earning critical acclaim for his performances in shows such as “Camelot,” “Noises Off,” and “The Importance of Being Earnest.”

Back to School

Whitehead is perhaps best known for his role in the 1986 comedy film “Back to School.” In the film, Whitehead played Dr. Phillip Barbay, the dean of the fictional Grand Lakes University. His performance as the uptight and snobbish academic earned him praise from audiences and critics alike.

“Back to School” starred Rodney Dangerfield as Thornton Melon, a wealthy businessman who enrolls in college to encourage his son to finish his degree. The film was a box office success and has since become a beloved classic among fans of comedy.

Other Film and Television Work

Whitehead’s filmography includes a number of other notable roles. He appeared in the 1987 film “Kate and Allie,” playing the father of the title character. He also had a part in the 2005 film “The Pacifier,” starring Vin Diesel.

Whitehead was a familiar face on television as well. He had guest roles on shows such as “Law & Order,” “The West Wing,” and “Cheers.” He also provided the voice of Professor Moriarty in the animated series “Sherlock Holmes in the 22nd Century.”

Legacy

Throughout his career, Paxton Whitehead was known for his versatility as an actor and his ability to bring depth and nuance to his characters. He was a respected member of the theater community and a beloved figure among his colleagues and fans.

Whitehead’s passing is a great loss to the world of entertainment. His contributions to theater and film will be remembered for years to come, and his legacy will continue to inspire future generations of actors and performers.

