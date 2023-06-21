Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actor Paxton Whitehead, Known for Humorous Roles, Passes at 85

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Paxton Whitehead: A Comic Actor with Dignified Bearing

Paxton Whitehead, a comic actor known for his dignified bearing and sharp features, passed away on Friday, August 20, 2021, in Arlington, Virginia. He was 85 years old. Whitehead, an Englishman with a modulated baritone voice, was nominated for a Tony award for his role in a revival of “Camelot” and appeared in hit 1990s sitcoms like “Friends” and “Mad About You,” as well as films like “Back to School” with Rodney Dangerfield.

Born Francis Edward Paxton Whitehead on October 17, 1937, in Kent, England, Whitehead graduated from the Rugby School in Warwickshire before studying acting at the Webber Douglas Academy of Dramatic Art in London. His early work involved performing with touring companies, sometimes playing a new play every week. He earned a stint with the New Shakespeare Memorial Theater in the late 1950s before moving to New York City to pursue his Broadway career.

Whitehead’s talent for comedy was natural, with his sharp features and dignified bearing often providing the perfect canvas for his subtly exaggerated characters. He believed that finding the core of humor in a character was the key to unlocking a role. Whitehead played Philip Barbay, the uptight dean of a business school and the nemesis of Thornton Melon, Rodney Dangerfield’s character, in “Back to School” (1986). Whitehead infused Barbay with pathos, which added another layer to the humor.

Whitehead’s stodgy figure in “Back to School” was the archetype for many of his later sitcom roles. He played a stuffy neighbor on “Mad About You,” a stuffy boss on “Friends” and the stuffy headmaster of a prestigious school on “Frasier.” However, his roles were not always comedic. One departure was his portrayal of the ambition-crazed lead in a well-reviewed production of Shakespeare’s “Richard III” at the Old Globe in San Diego in 1985.

Whitehead appeared in more than a dozen Broadway productions, including the revue “Beyond the Fringe” (1962-64) and the 1980 revival of “Camelot,” in which his portrayal of King Pellinore earned him a Tony nomination for best featured actor in a musical. He played Sherlock Holmes opposite Glenn Close in “The Crucifer of Blood,” which ran for 236 performances at the Helen Hayes Theater in 1978 and 1979.

In 1967, Whitehead became the artistic director of the Shaw Festival, where he produced, acted in or directed most of Shaw’s plays, attracting actors like Jessica Tandy to the festival’s productions, before deciding to return to acting in 1977. Whitehead’s other films include “Jumpin’ Jack Flash” (1986), which starred Whoopi Goldberg; “Baby Boom” (1987) which starred Diane Keaton and Sam Shepard; and “The Adventures of Huck Finn” (1993), which starred Elijah Wood and Courtney B. Vance. His other television appearances include “Murder, She Wrote,” “3rd Rock From the Sun,” “The West Wing,” “Hart to Hart,” and “Caroline in the City.”

Whitehead’s daughter, Alex Whitehead-Gordon, said the cause of his death was complications from a fall. He is survived by his daughter, son Charles, a stepdaughter from his first marriage, Heather Whitehead, and four grandchildren. His marriage to actress Patricia Gage ended in divorce in 1986. The next year, he married Katherine Robertson, who died in 2009.

In an interview with The San Diego Union-Tribune in 1986, Whitehead shared that he preferred acting in comedy over tragedy because he found it more interesting. He also took it more seriously than tragedy. As he once said, “The last time I did a tragic role, they laughed.” Whitehead’s legacy as a comic actor with a dignified bearing will be remembered fondly by his fans and fellow actors alike.

News Source : Daniel E. Slotnik

Source Link :Paxton Whitehead, Actor Who Found Humor in the Stodgy, Dies at 85/