Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actor Paxton Whitehead Passes Away at 85

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Paxton Whitehead, Actor Known for “Friends” and “Back to School,” Dies at 85

Paxton Whitehead, a beloved actor known for his key guest role on “Friends” and his work in the Rodney Dangerfield movie “Back to School,” passed away on June 16 at the age of 85. His son shared the news with NBC News and a spokesperson for his management company, A3 Artists Agency, released a statement honoring his life and career.

“Paxton was loved and respected by his family and everyone who knew him,” the statement read. “He was a cherished client, a luminary in the acting world who is renowned for his extraordinary talent and dedication to his craft. He was admired for his versatility and many roles he performed on stage, TV and film. His contributions to the world of entertainment will be cherished and remembered for years to come.”

While Whitehead had a long and illustrious career in entertainment, he is perhaps best known for his small but important role on “Friends,” where he played Rachel’s boss, Mr. Waltham, in two episodes of Season Four. His character’s introduction sent the Ross-Rachel storyline in a new direction, as Rachel tasks Ross with going out with Mr. Waltham’s niece, Emily, and the two wind up falling in love, only for their romance to later go sideways when Ross says Rachel’s name at their wedding.

Whitehead also had a recurring role in another NBC comedy, “Mad About You,” where he played uptight neighbor Hal Conway. He appeared in a variety of other popular shows, including “The West Wing,” “Desperate Housewives,” “The Drew Carey Show,” “Ellen,” “The A-Team,” and “Murder, She Wrote.”

In addition to his television work, Whitehead made his film debut playing snooty college professor Dr. Phillip Barbay in 1986’s “Back to School,” starring alongside Rodney Dangerfield’s obnoxious and lovable Thornton Melon. He also starred in movies such as “Jumpin’ Jack Flash,” “Baby Boom,” and “Kate & Leopold.”

But Whitehead’s true passion was the stage, where he earned a Tony Award nomination in 1981 for his role as King Pellinore in “Camelot.” He would go on to make 16 more appearances on Broadway, according to The Hollywood Reporter, including a run in “The Crucifer of Blood” from 1978 to 1979 that featured Glenn Close. The show earned four Tony nominations.

Whitehead’s talent, versatility, and dedication to his craft made him a respected and cherished member of the entertainment industry. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and countless fans.

Paxton Whitehead death Back to School actor Paxton Whitehead Friends guest star Paxton Whitehead Paxton Whitehead biography Paxton Whitehead filmography

News Source : Drew Weisholtz,Diana Dasrath

Source Link :Paxton Whitehead, ‘Back to School’ And ‘Friends’ Actor, Dies At 85/