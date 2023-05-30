Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actor Peter Simonischek passes away at 76

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Celebrated Actor Peter Simonischek, Star of Toni Erdmann, Passes Away at 76

The acting world is mourning the loss of Peter Simonischek, the award-winning Austrian actor who starred in Maren Ade’s 2016 award-winning comedy ‘Toni Erdmann’. Simonischek, who was also known for his remarkable theatre work, passed away at the age of 76. The Burgtheater in Vienna, Austria, where Simonischek was a member of its ensemble and an honorary member, announced his death on Twitter. The cause of his death has not been revealed.

The Burgtheater tweeted, “We mourn Peter Simonischek. Our ensemble member and honorary member of the Burgtheater passed away in the night of May 29th to 30th.” The theatre also added that “with Peter Simonischek, we are losing a loving, caring colleague, a friend, a man of the heart, an outstanding personality. A person who took a stand, who was interested in the issues of the time and stood up for his opinion, and a multifaceted, versatile and great artist. Our thoughts are with his family.”

Born on August 6, 1946, in Graz, Austria, Simonischek was trained under the German director Peter Stein at the Schaubühne in Berlin. He spent twenty years as a pillar of the troupe at the famous German theatre and worked on the first German-language production of Yasmina Reza’s international hit ‘Art’ in 1995. In 1999, Simonischek returned to Austria, joining the permanent company of Vienna’s most famous theatre, the Burgtheater, where he frequently appeared at the Salzburg Festival. He was known for playing the title role in the play ‘Jedermann’ (‘Everyman’), which was an allegory about the Last Judgement written by the Viennese poet Hugo von Hofmannsthal (1874-1929). The cult play has been performed every summer since 1920 at the festival, and for eight years, from 2002 to 2009, Simonischek played the title role of a wealthy bourgeois who converses with death.

Simonischek gained international recognition for his role in Maren Ade’s 2016 oddball dramedy, ‘Toni Erdmann’, where he portrayed a whimsical patriarch alongside Sandra Hüller, who recently starred in both Cannes titles ‘The Zone of Interest’ and this year’s Palme d’Or winner ‘Anatomy of a Fall’. ‘Toni Erdmann’ won the International Critics’ Prize at Cannes in 2016, and Simonischek won the German Film Award (Lola) and the European Film Award for best actor for his role.

The passing of Simonischek is a significant loss to the acting world, as he was renowned for his versatility and his ability to bring out the best in every role he played. He was an actor who was not afraid to take a stand, and his passion for his craft was evident in every performance he gave. His contribution to the world of theatre and film will be remembered for years to come. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time.

