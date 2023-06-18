Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actor Poojappura Ravi dies at 86

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Malayalam Actor Poojappura Ravi Passes Away at 86

Legendary Malayalam actor Poojappura Ravi breathed his last at his daughter’s home in Mayoori at the age of 86. He had recently moved from Poojappura to Mayoori. Ravi acted in around 90 films, including prominent ones like Thacholi Ambu, Sangham, Kallan Kappali, and Mutharamkunnu P.O. He was known for his comic roles and had portrayed memorable characters in the plays Kayamkulam Kochunni and Raktarakshassu.

Early Life and Career

Poojappura Ravi was born in 1934 in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. He started his career in the entertainment industry as a stage actor and later transitioned to films. He was associated with the Kalanilayam theatre group for several years.

Ravi made his film debut in 1965 with the movie Veluthambi Dalava. He went on to act in several films over the next few decades and was recognized for his comic timing and ability to portray a range of characters. He also worked as a drama artist with the All India Radio and was associated with the Kerala Kalamandalam for several years.

Memorable Performances

Poojappura Ravi’s most memorable performances were in the films Thacholi Ambu, Sangham, Kallan Kappali, and Mutharamkunnu P.O. He was also known for his roles in the plays Kayamkulam Kochunni and Raktarakshassu.

He had a unique style of acting that was rooted in his ability to convey emotions through subtle gestures and facial expressions. His performances in comedy roles were particularly noteworthy and he was known for his impeccable timing and ability to make audiences laugh with ease.

Legacy

Poojappura Ravi has left behind a legacy of memorable performances that will continue to be cherished by fans of Malayalam cinema. He was a versatile actor who could effortlessly portray a variety of characters, and his contributions to the industry will always be remembered.

His passing has left a void in the industry, and his fans and colleagues have expressed their condolences on social media. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also expressed his grief at the loss of the veteran actor, stating that his demise was a significant loss to the cultural and artistic world.

Final Thoughts

Poojappura Ravi was a legend in the Malayalam film industry and his contribution to the world of entertainment will always be remembered. He was a versatile actor who could bring a range of emotions to his performances, and his comic timing was unmatched. His passing has left a void in the industry, and he will be deeply missed by his fans and colleagues.

May his soul rest in peace.

