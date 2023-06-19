Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actor Poojappura Ravi Dies, Kerala CM Pays Tribute

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Veteran Indian Malayalam actor Poojappura Ravi passed away on Sunday, leaving behind a legacy of over 800 films and 4,000 plays. He was 86 years old and breathed his last at his daughter’s residence in Marayoor, Idukki district in Kerala.

Poojappura Ravi was known for his work in films such as Ormakal Marikkumo?, Love in Singapore, and Kallan Kappalil Thanne. He made his acting debut with the play Oral Koodi Kallanayi, playing the role of Beerankunju. Later in 1962, he made his big-screen debut with the film Veluthambi Dalawa, directed by G. Viswanath and S.S. Rajan.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan extended his condolences to Poojappura Ravi’s family on Facebook. In a statement released on Sunday, he said, “He entered the field of art by conquering the minds of dramatists. He, who has fans all over Angolam in Kerala, was famous through movies and through the expression of comedy characters in his childhood. Poojappura Ravi was the owner of an expressive acting style. Poojappura Ravi’s demise is a great loss for the art-cultural field in general. Joining the family and colleagues in their grief.”

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan also paid tribute to Poojappura Ravi, saying, “Heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of noted actor Sri Poojappura Ravi, who endeared himself to viewers through humorous roles, distinct voice, and unique style of dialogue delivery. May his soul attain Mukt.”

Poojappura Ravi’s funeral will be held today at Thiruvananthapuram, according to news agency PTI.

Poojappura Ravi’s contribution to the Malayalam film industry and theatre is unparalleled. He was a versatile actor who could portray any role with ease and was known for his expressive acting style. His work in the industry will always be remembered, and his absence will be felt deeply.

The loss of Poojappura Ravi is not just a loss for the Malayalam film industry but for the entire art and cultural field. His dedication and passion for his craft were evident in his work, and his legacy will continue to inspire generations of actors to come.

In the end, we bid adieu to a legend who will always be remembered for his contribution to the world of cinema and theatre. Rest in peace, Poojappura Ravi.

News Source : Khaleej Times

Source Link :Indian actor Poojappura Ravi passes away, Kerala Chief Minister pays tribute – News/