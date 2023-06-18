Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actor Poojappura Ravi dies; known for roles in Malayalam movies.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Legendary Malayalam actor Poojappura Ravi passed away at the age of 86, on 18th June 2023. He was residing at his daughter’s house in Mayoor when he breathed his last. Ravi was a prominent actor in the Malayalam film industry and was known for his exceptional comic timing.

Born as Ravindran Nair, he started his acting career with the film Veluthambi Dalava. His role as Beeran Koya in the play Orall Koothi Kallanayi was his first breakthrough. He then appeared in several plays, TV serials, and films, including Kalanilayam Drama Vision and Naadodikattu.

Ravi’s unique style of acting and his ability to make people laugh with his witty lines and expressions made him a favorite among audiences. He was known for portraying various characters with ease, and his performances in films like Nayaattu, Thenu Vayanayum Thettoru Chakram, and Rakshadhikari Baiju Oppu are still remembered by his fans.

Apart from his comic roles, Ravi also showcased his versatile acting skills in serious roles. His performance as Subrahmanya Swami in the film Kallan Pavithran is considered one of his best performances. He also appeared in films like Vaartha, Sphodanam, and Swathi Thirunal, showcasing his acting prowess.

Ravi’s contribution to the Malayalam film industry is immense, and he will always be remembered as one of the finest actors in the industry. His unique style of acting and his ability to make people laugh will be missed by his fans and colleagues alike.

In his long and illustrious career, Ravi received several accolades, including the Kerala State Film Award for Best Actor in 1991 for his performance in Kudumbasametham. He was also honored with the J.C. Daniel Award, the highest award in Malayalam cinema, in 2012.

Ravi’s demise has left a void in the Malayalam film industry that cannot be filled. He will always be remembered for his contribution to the industry and the joy he brought to his fans through his performances. The Malayalam film industry and his fans mourn his loss and extend their heartfelt condolences to his family and friends.

News Source : Mathrubhumi

Source Link :നടന്‍ പൂജപ്പുര രവി അന്തരിച്ചു, actor poojappura ravi passed away, poojappura ravi news, poojappura ravi movies/