Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actor Poojappura Ravi Passes Away, Kerala CM Pays Tribute.

Remembering Poojappura Ravi: A Legend of Malayalam Cinema

The Malayalam film industry lost a gem on June 18, 2021, as Poojappura Ravi, a veteran actor known for his comic roles, breathed his last. The news of his demise was confirmed by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who paid heartful tributes to the late star on his Facebook handle. Poojappura Ravi had a long and illustrious career, spanning over four decades, in which he starred in over 600 movies and several TV shows. Let’s take a look at the life and legacy of this legendary actor.

Early Life and Career

Poojappura Ravi was born on May 7, 1949, in Poojappura, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. He started his career in the mid-1970s with the film Bhaaryaye Aavashyamundu, in which he played a small role. He then went on to act in several films, mostly in supporting roles, and gradually established himself as a reliable character actor. He was known for his comic timing and his ability to bring a touch of humor to any scene he appeared in.

Film Career

Poojappura Ravi’s career spanned over four decades, during which he acted in over 600 movies. He worked with some of the biggest stars of Malayalam cinema, such as Mammootty, Mohanlal, Jayaram, Dileep, and Tovino Thomas. He was a regular in the films of director Priyadarshan, who was known for his comedy films, and appeared in several of his movies, such as Kilukkam, Thenmavin Kombath, and Chandralekha. Kilukkam, in particular, is regarded as one of the best comedy films ever made in Malayalam cinema, and Poojappura Ravi’s performance as the bumbling police officer is still remembered fondly by fans.

Apart from his work in films, Poojappura Ravi also appeared in several TV shows, such as Mandrake, Kadamattathu Kathanar, and Dream City. He was a versatile actor who could adapt to any medium and any genre.

Personal Life

Poojappura Ravi was married to Thankamma, and the couple had two children, a son named Hari Kumar and a daughter named Lakshmi. He was known to be a family man who loved spending time with his loved ones when he was not working. He was also known for his generosity and his willingness to help others in need.

Final Thoughts

Poojappura Ravi’s death is a great loss to the Malayalam film industry and to the art and culture scene in general. He was a legend who had entertained generations of fans with his comic roles and his expressive acting style. He will be remembered fondly by his fans and colleagues alike, and his legacy will live on through his movies and TV shows. May his soul rest in peace.

News Source : Niharika Sanjeeiv

Source Link :Malayalam actor Poojappura Ravi dies, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan pays tribute/