Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actor Poojapura Ravi dies after acting in 800 films

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Veteran Malayalam Actor Poojapura Ravi Passes Away at 86

The Malayalam film industry has lost one of its most beloved actors, Poojapura Ravi, who passed away at the age of 86 on Sunday. The veteran actor was known for his comic and character roles in Malayalam cinema during the 80s and 90s, and had a career spanning over five decades.

Early Life and Career

Poojapura Ravi was born on July 29, 1935 in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. He started his career as a stage actor in the 1950s and later moved on to cinema. He made his debut in the film industry with the 1961 film ‘Manthrakodi’ directed by A. Vincent.

Iconic Roles

Poojapura Ravi is best known for his comic roles in films like ‘Nadodikkattu’, ‘Mazha Peyyunnu Maddalam Kottunnu’, ‘Mannar Mathai Speaking’, and ‘Godfather’. He was also appreciated for his character roles in films like ‘Kireedam’, ‘Vellanakalude Nadu’, and ‘Devasuram’.

Legacy

Poojapura Ravi’s contribution to Malayalam cinema is immense and he will always be remembered as one of the finest actors of his time. He was known for his impeccable comic timing and his ability to portray complex characters with ease. His performances in films like ‘Nadodikkattu’ and ‘Mannar Mathai Speaking’ are still remembered and cherished by fans.

Tributes Pour In

Several actors and members of the film industry took to social media to mourn the loss of Poojapura Ravi and pay their respects. Actor Mohanlal tweeted, “Rest in peace dear Ravi uncle…you will always be remembered for your amazing performances in Malayalam cinema…”. Actress Manju Warrier wrote, “One of the most beloved actors of Malayalam cinema…you will always be in our hearts…”.

Final Thoughts

Poojapura Ravi’s demise is a great loss to the Malayalam film industry and his fans. He will always be remembered as a versatile actor who brought joy and laughter to audiences. His legacy will live on through his films and his contributions to the industry will never be forgotten.

Conclusion

Poojapura Ravi’s passing is a reminder of the importance of preserving the legacy of our cinema icons. His contribution to Malayalam cinema will always be remembered and his influence on the industry will continue to inspire future generations of actors. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him and loved him.

Poojapura Ravi death Poojapura Ravi Malayalam films Poojapura Ravi life and career Poojapura Ravi contribution to Malayalam cinema Poojapura Ravi legacy

News Source : IANS

Source Link :Malayalam Actor Poojapura Ravi, Who Worked In 800 Films, Dies/