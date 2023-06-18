Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actor Poojapura Ravi Dies at 86

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Senior Malayalam Actor Poojapura Ravi Passes Away at 86

On Sunday, the Malayalam film industry lost one of its senior most actors, Poojapura Ravi, who passed away at Marayoor in Idukki district. He was 86 years old. Ravi, who was living in his ancestral residence at Poojapura in Thiruvananthapuram, had shifted to his daughter’s residence at Marayoor in Idukki district after his son Harikumar and family moved to Dublin, Ireland due to professional commitments.

Poojapura Ravi had acted in more than 800 movies throughout his illustrious career. He was last seen in the movie ‘Guppy’, in which pan-India actor Tovino Thomas played the lead role. Ravi had started his career with the ‘Kalanilayam’ drama troupe of late N K Achary, who was one of the doyens of Malayalam theatre. Later, he migrated to the film industry and became a presence in almost all the movies.

A Fond Sendoff in December 2022

In December 2022, Poojapura Ravi was given a sendoff when he shifted his residence from Thiruvananthapuram to Idukki. The Malayalam film industry had come together to bid farewell to the veteran actor, who had made a significant contribution to the industry.

The Funeral Arrangements

The funeral arrangements for Poojapura Ravi have not been finalised yet, and his relatives have stated that it will be announced later. The news of his demise has left the Malayalam film industry in shock, and many actors and directors have taken to social media to express their condolences.

A Tribute to Poojapura Ravi

Poojapura Ravi’s contribution to the Malayalam film industry cannot be overstated. He was one of the most versatile actors in the industry and had the ability to portray a wide range of characters with ease. His performances in movies like ‘Sukrutham’, ‘Kilukkam’, ‘Kireedam’, and ‘Lelam’ are still remembered by fans and critics alike.

As news of his demise spread, many actors and directors took to social media to pay tribute to the veteran actor. Actor Tovino Thomas shared a picture of himself with Poojapura Ravi on his Instagram account and wrote, “Rest in peace, sir. You will always be remembered for the wonderful performances you gave us over the years.”

Director Priyadarshan, who had worked with Poojapura Ravi in several movies, including ‘Kilukkam’ and ‘Kireedam’, tweeted, “Deeply saddened by the demise of Poojapura Ravi. He was not just a great actor but also a wonderful human being. My heartfelt condolences to his family.”

In Conclusion

The Malayalam film industry has lost one of its finest actors, Poojapura Ravi. His contribution to the industry will always be remembered, and his legacy will live on through his movies. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time.

News Source : Glamsham

Source Link :Malayalam Actor Poojapura Ravi Passes Away At 86/