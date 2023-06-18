Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actor Poojapura Ravi Dies

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Demise of Actor Poojapura Ravi

Introduction

The Malayalam film industry has lost one of its most talented actors, Poojapura Ravi. He passed away on September 14, 2021, in Thiruvananthapuram due to age-related ailments.

Early Life and Career

Poojapura Ravi was born on December 23, 1948, in Thiruvananthapuram. He started his acting career in the 1970s with the film “Abhimanam.” He went on to act in over 300 films in a career spanning over four decades. He was known for his versatile acting skills and his ability to portray a wide range of characters.

Notable Films

Poojapura Ravi’s career was marked by several memorable performances. Some of his most notable films include “Kattathe Kilikkoodu,” “Oru CBI Diary Kurippu,” “Mazha Peyyunnu Maddalam Kottunnu,” “Aye Auto,” “Thooval Sparsam,” and “Nadodikkattu.”

Personal Life

Poojapura Ravi was married to Shobha, and they have two children, Rijith and Riji. His son Rijith is also an actor who has appeared in several Malayalam films.

Tributes

The news of Poojapura Ravi’s demise has left the film industry and his fans in shock. Several actors and filmmakers took to social media to express their condolences.

Actor Mohanlal tweeted, “Rest in peace dear Ravi ettan. You will always be remembered for your contribution to Malayalam cinema.”

Filmmaker Priyadarshan wrote, “I am deeply saddened by the demise of Poojapura Ravi. He was a great actor and a wonderful person. My condolences to his family and friends.”

Conclusion

Poojapura Ravi’s passing is a great loss to the Malayalam film industry. He will always be remembered for his exceptional acting skills and his contribution to the industry. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time.

Poojapura Ravi death Actor Ravi’s demise Malayalam actor Ravi’s death news Poojapura Ravi’s career and achievements Condolences for Poojapura Ravi’s family and fans

News Source : 24 News

Source Link :നടൻ പൂജപ്പുര രവി അന്തരിച്ചു | Actor Poojapura Ravi passed away/