Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actor Rajsekhar’s Demise: Last Journey Video

Actor Rajsekhar Passed Away

On the 8th of September 2021, the Telugu film industry lost one of its most talented actors, Dr. Rajsekhar. The actor, who was known for his brilliant performances in films like Ankusham, Aahuthi, and Magaadu, passed away at the age of 62 due to a heart attack. The news of his sudden demise has left the film fraternity and his fans in shock and grief.

Early Life and Career of Rajsekhar

Rajsekhar was born in Jangamaheswarapuram, Andhra Pradesh, in 1958. After completing his MBBS degree, he moved to Chennai to pursue a career in acting. He made his debut in the Telugu film industry with the film Vande Mataram in 1985. However, it was his performance in the film Ankusham (1989) that established him as a versatile actor.

Rajsekhar’s Last Journey

The news of Rajsekhar’s demise came as a shock to his fans and the film industry. His last journey was an emotional one, with thousands of fans and well-wishers gathering to pay their final respects to the actor. Rajsekhar’s mortal remains were kept at his residence in Hyderabad for people to pay their last respects.

The actor’s last journey started from his residence, and his body was taken to the Film Chamber, where several members of the film fraternity paid their respects. From there, his body was taken to the Mahaprasthanam crematorium in Jubilee Hills, where his last rites were performed. Rajsekhar’s wife, Jeevitha, and daughters Shivani and Shivathmika were present during the last rites.

Rajsekhar’s Contribution to Telugu Cinema

Rajsekhar was one of the most versatile actors in the Telugu film industry, and his contribution to Telugu cinema is immense. He acted in more than 80 films in a career spanning over three decades. Some of his most memorable performances include Ankusham, Aahuthi, Magaadu, Allari Priyudu, and Gorintaku.

Rajsekhar was also a socially conscious actor and was known for his charity work. He founded the Rajasekhar Charitable Trust, which works towards the betterment of the underprivileged. He was also actively involved in several philanthropic activities and was a role model for many.

RIP Rajsekhar

The news of Rajsekhar’s demise has left a void in the Telugu film industry that cannot be filled. The actor was loved and respected by his fans and colleagues alike, and his contribution to Telugu cinema will always be remembered. His sudden demise has come as a shock to everyone, and his fans and well-wishers are still coming to terms with the news.

As we bid farewell to Rajsekhar, we can take solace in the fact that his legacy will live on through his films and the memories that he has left behind. Rest in peace, Rajsekhar.

Rajsekhar’s Last Journey Video

