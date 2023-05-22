Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actor Ray Stevenson dies at 58

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Oscar-winning actor Ray Stevenson passes away at 58

Washington [US], May 23 (ANI): The entertainment industry mourns the loss of Oscar-winning actor Ray Stevenson, who passed away on Sunday in Italy at the age of 58. The news was confirmed by his representatives at Independent.

Stevenson’s career

Ray Stevenson was a British actor who made his mark in Hollywood with his impressive acting skills. He won the hearts of audiences with his performances in films such as ‘King Arthur,’ ‘Thor,’ and ‘Punisher: War Zone.’ He also played the character of Volstagg in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In addition to his work on the big screen, Stevenson was also known for his television work. He played the character of Titus Pullo in the HBO series ‘Rome’ and also appeared in ‘Dexter’ and ‘Black Sails.’

Tributes pour in

Several of Stevenson’s colleagues and friends took to social media to pay tribute to the actor. Actor Chris Hemsworth, who worked with Stevenson on ‘Thor,’ tweeted, “Gonna miss you mate. Absolutely gutted. RIP Ray.”

Actor Kevin McKidd, who played Lucius Vorenus in ‘Rome,’ shared a picture of Stevenson on Instagram and wrote, “Very sad to hear the news of Ray Stevenson’s passing. Such an amazing actor and lovely man. I had the pleasure of working with Ray on Rome and he was a true gent. RIP Ray.”

Stevenson’s legacy

Ray Stevenson will always be remembered for his remarkable talent and his contribution to the entertainment industry. He was a versatile actor who could play a variety of roles with ease.

Stevenson’s passing is a great loss to the film industry and his fans all over the world. He will be missed dearly, but his legacy will live on through his work.

Conclusion

The world has lost a great talent in Ray Stevenson’s passing. He was a gifted actor who brought joy and entertainment to millions of people around the world. His legacy will continue to inspire future generations of actors and filmmakers, and his contributions to the industry will not be forgotten.

Rest in peace, Ray. You will be missed.

