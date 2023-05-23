Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actor Ray Stevenson Dies at 58

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Ray Stevenson, Actor Known for Roles in Major Franchises, Passes Away at 58

Ray Stevenson, an actor with a career spanning 30 years and known for his roles in major television shows and movie franchises, has passed away at the age of 58. He is survived by his son Sebastiano Derek.

Italian news channel Sky TG24 first reported Stevenson’s unexpected passing on Monday, May 22nd. Additional outlets have since confirmed his death on the Italian island of Ischia. According to reports, Stevenson was rushed to a nearby hospital on Saturday afternoon after getting seriously ill while filming director Frank Ciota’s “Cassino a Ischia.” Although the cause of death is still unknown, the actor’s condition apparently worsened rapidly before he passed away.

Early Life and Career

Ray Stevenson was born on May 25, 1964, on a British army base in Lisburn, Northern Ireland. His father was a British pilot, and his mother was Irish. As a child, Stevenson dreamed of performing, but he didn’t pursue a career on screen until he was 25 years old when he left his job as an interior director.

Career Highlights

Stevenson’s career spanned over three decades, and he appeared in many well-known films and TV shows. He recently starred as the villain in the global hit “RRR,” and he will also appear in the live-action Disney+ spinoff “Ahsoka” later this year. He previously voiced Gar Saxon on “Star Wars Rebels.” Stevenson was also famous for playing Volstagg, one of the MCU’s most famous Asgardian warriors, in the “Thor” franchise. Other notable roles include Titus Pullo in the HBO drama “Rome” and Frank Castle in “Punisher: War Zone.”

Aside from “Ahsoka,” fans will also see Stevenson in a leading role in the upcoming historical drama about Genghis Khan, “Gateway to the West.”

Farewell to a Talented Actor

Ray Stevenson’s untimely passing is a great loss to the entertainment industry. He was a talented actor who brought his characters to life on screen and left a lasting impression on his fans. Stevenson’s legacy will continue to live on through his work, and he will be greatly missed.

News Source : Nerdist

Source Link :Actor Ray Stevenson Has Passed Away Unexpectedly at 58/