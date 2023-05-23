Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actor Ray Stevenson Dies at 58

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Ray Stevenson: A Tribute to the Late Actor

The entertainment industry is mourning the loss of Ray Stevenson, a talented actor whose career spanned three decades. Stevenson passed away unexpectedly on May 22, 2022, on the Italian island of Ischia, where he was shooting a film. He was 58 years old. Surviving him is his son, Sebastiano Derek.

Early Life and Career

Ray Stevenson was born on May 25, 1964, on a British army base in Lisburn, Northern Ireland. His father was a British pilot, and his mother was Irish. As a child, Stevenson dreamed of performing, but he didn’t pursue acting until he was 25 years old. He left his job as an interior decorator and began his career on screen.

Notable Roles

Over his career, Stevenson appeared in numerous television shows and films, including:

Rome (HBO)

The Book of Eli

The Other Guys

The Three Musketeers

Dexter

Black Sails

Vikings

Das Boot

Stevenson was also known for his roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He played Volstagg, one of the Asgardian warriors, in the Thor franchise. He also starred as Frank Castle in Punisher: War Zone. In addition, he voiced Gar Saxon in Star Wars Rebels and recently appeared as the villain in the global hit RRR.

Upcoming Projects

Stevenson had several upcoming projects in the works, including a leading role in the historical drama Gateway to the West, which tells the story of Genghis Khan. He was also set to appear in the live-action Disney+ spinoff Ahsoka, marking his second time in the Star Wars universe.

A Life Remembered

Ray Stevenson’s sudden passing has shocked and saddened fans and colleagues alike. His talent and dedication to his craft were evident in every role he played. He will be remembered as a gifted actor who brought his characters to life with authenticity and depth.

Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time. Rest in peace, Ray Stevenson.

