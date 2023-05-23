Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actor Ray Stevenson dies at 58

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Irish actor Ray Stevenson has passed away at the age of 58, according to his publicist. The cause of death has not been revealed. Stevenson was known for his roles in a number of big projects, including King Arthur, the Thor films, and HBO’s Rome. He was also set to appear in the upcoming Disney+ series Ahsoka.

Born in Lisburn in 1964, Stevenson moved to England with his family at the age of eight. He attended the Bristol Old Vic Theatre School and graduated at the age of 29. He began to appear in Hollywood films in the early 2000s, with his first major film role coming in 2004’s King Arthur.

In 2008, Stevenson landed the role of Frank Castle in Marvel’s Punisher: War Zone. He was the third actor to portray the titular anti-hero, after Dolph Lundgren and Thomas Jane. He went on to appear in another Marvel flick in 2011’s Thor, playing Volstagg, one of the Warriors Three.

Stevenson’s other notable movie roles include The Book of Eli, The Three Musketeers, The Other Guys, and the Divergent series. He also appeared in the Oscar-nominated blockbuster RRR as antagonist Governor Scott Buxton.

Stevenson’s passing has shocked and saddened many, including his friend and fellow actor Scott Adkins, who tweeted: “I’m shocked and saddened by the tragic news that a great actor and my good friend Ray Stevenson has passed away. I will miss you Big Ray! Life is short so make the most of it people. #RIP #RayStevenson.”

Fans and colleagues have taken to social media to pay tribute to the late actor. The official Twitter account for the upcoming film RRR wrote: “What shocking news for all of us on the team! Rest in peace, Ray Stevenson. You will stay in our hearts forever, SIR SCOTT.”

Stevenson’s legacy as an actor will undoubtedly live on, with his many memorable performances and contributions to the entertainment industry. His untimely passing serves as a reminder to cherish each moment, as life is precious and fleeting.

News Source : Simon Kelly

Source Link :Irish actor Ray Stevenson has passed away at the age of 58/