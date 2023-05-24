Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actor Ray Stevenson dies at age 58

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Introduction

Ray Stevenson is a British actor who has made a name for himself in the entertainment industry. He has played various roles in different films and TV shows, showcasing his versatility and talent. His performances in RRR, Thor films, and HBO’s Rome have earned him recognition and praise from fans and critics alike. In this article, we will explore Ray Stevenson’s career and his contributions to the entertainment industry.

Early Life and Career

Ray Stevenson was born on May 25, 1964, in Lisburn, Northern Ireland. He grew up in England and attended Bristol Old Vic Theatre School, where he studied acting. He started his acting career in the mid-90s, appearing in various TV shows and films. He got his breakthrough role in the TV series At Home with the Braithwaites, where he played John Nettleship.

Stevenson’s Career Highlights

RRR

In 2021, Ray Stevenson played the villainous British governor in RRR, a Telugu-language period action drama film directed by S. S. Rajamouli. The film follows the lives of two freedom fighters, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, who fought against the British Raj and the Nizam of Hyderabad, respectively. Stevenson’s portrayal of the British governor was praised for his intensity and screen presence.

Thor Films

Ray Stevenson played Volstagg, an Asgardian warrior, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Thor films. He first appeared in Thor (2011), where he was part of the Warriors Three, a group of Asgardian fighters who aided Thor in his battles. He reprised his role in Thor: The Dark World (2013) and Thor: Ragnarok (2017). Stevenson’s performance as Volstagg was praised for his humor and loyalty to his friends.

HBO’s Rome

Ray Stevenson played Titus Pullo, a member of the 13th Legion, in the historical drama series Rome. The show follows the lives of two Roman soldiers, Lucius Vorenus and Titus Pullo, during the transition from the Roman Republic to the Roman Empire. Stevenson’s portrayal of Pullo was praised for his humor, bravery, and loyalty to his friend Vorenus.

Other Notable Roles

Apart from his performances in RRR, Thor films, and Rome, Ray Stevenson has also appeared in other notable films and TV shows. He played Firefly in G.I. Joe: Retaliation (2013), Danny Greene in Kill the Irishman (2011), and Frank Castle in Punisher: War Zone (2008). He also appeared in TV shows such as Dexter, Black Sails, and The Walking Dead.

Conclusion

Ray Stevenson is a talented actor who has made a significant contribution to the entertainment industry. His performances in RRR, Thor films, and Rome have earned him recognition and praise from fans and critics alike. He has showcased his versatility and talent in various roles, ranging from a villainous British governor to an Asgardian warrior and a Roman legionnaire. We look forward to seeing more of his performances in the future.

News Source : thepeninsulaqatar

Source Link :Ray Stevenson, actor of 'Rome', 'Thor' dies at 58/