Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actor Ray Stevenson dies from illness on set in Ischia

British Actor Ray Stevenson Dies at Age 59 During Filming

It is with great sadness that we report the passing of British actor Ray Stevenson, who died on Monday, May 22nd at the Rizzoli hospital in Ischia. Stevenson had been hospitalized following an illness while on the set of his latest film, “Cassino in Ischia”. He was 59 years old.

Illness and Hospitalization

Stevenson had been on the Italian island of Ischia for several days filming the movie “Cassino a Ischia”, directed by Frank Ciota and starring Ugo Dighero. On the afternoon of Saturday, May 20th, he fell ill and was immediately hospitalized. His condition worsened over the following days, leading to his passing on Monday, May 22nd.

The Main Roles

Ray Stevenson was best known for his iconic roles in popular films and TV series. He played Dragonet in Antoine Fuqua’s “King Arthur”, Porthos in Paul WS Anderson’s “The Three Musketeers”, and Volstagg in the Thor saga. He also played Tito Pullo in the TV series “Roma” and Frank Castle in Lexi Alexander’s “Punisher”.

His latest film was “RRR”, an Indian blockbuster that received critical acclaim and was a hit with audiences. Stevenson also had a role in the upcoming Star Wars series “Ahsoka”, set to premiere on Disney+.

Remembering a Talented Actor

Ray Stevenson’s passing is a great loss to the entertainment industry and his fans around the world. He was a talented actor with a commanding presence on screen and a diverse range of roles throughout his career. Our thoughts and condolences go out to his family, friends, and fans during this difficult time.

