Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actor Ray Stevenson Dies: Known for Star Wars and Marvel Roles

Ray Stevenson Passes Away at 58: A Tribute to the Iconic Actor

On May 21, 2023, the world lost another talented actor when Ray Stevenson passed away at the age of 58. The news came as a shock to many, especially since he had just made an appearance at Star Wars Celebration 2023. The cause of his death has not been released to the public, but he died while filming Frank Ciota’s Cassino in Ischia, Italy. Stevenson was set to play the role of Nic Cassino in the film, and it remains uncertain if he was able to complete his scenes or if another actor will replace him.

Stevenson’s career in show business began in 1993 when he appeared in A Woman’s Guide To Adultery, which also starred Sean Bean and Theresa Russell. He became a household name with his portrayal of Frank Castle in Punisher: War Zone in 2008. He also played Volstagg in Marvel’s Thor, Firefly in G.I. Joe: Retaliation, and Marcus Eaton in the Divergent franchise. On TV, he starred in Rome as Titus Pillo and played the voice of Gar Gaxton in Star Wars Rebels and The Clone Wars. He recently joined the cast of the upcoming series Ahsoka as Baylan Skoll.

Stevenson was a versatile actor who could easily adapt to any role he was given. His talent was recognized by many, and he was nominated for the role of Isaak Sirko in Showtime’s Dexter. He was a loving father to his three sons, whom he shared with his partner, Italian anthropologist Elisabetta Caraccia. Stevenson was previously married to actress Ruth Gemmell from 1997 until their divorce in 2005.

The news of Stevenson’s passing has left many fans and colleagues in mourning. His contributions to the entertainment industry will never be forgotten. The release date for Cassino in Ischia is yet to be announced, but fans will be able to see Stevenson in his posthumous film 1242: Gateway to the West, which is currently in post-production.

Losing an icon is never easy, but Stevenson’s legacy will continue to live on through his work and the impact he made on those who knew him. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Stevenson’s family, friends, and fans during this difficult time. Rest in peace, Ray Stevenson.

News Source : Small Screen

Source Link :Ray Stevenson, Star Wars And Marvel Actor, Has Passed Away/