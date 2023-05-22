Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Actor Ray Stevenson, Known for Danny Greene Role, Passes at 58”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Actor Ray Stevenson Passes Away at 58

Ray Stevenson, the Irish actor known for his roles in various Marvel movies and HBO’s “Rome,” passed away on Sunday at the age of 58. His representatives have not shared any details about his death.

Early Career and Marvel Roles

Stevenson was born in Lisburn in 1964 and started his career in British television before making his film debut in Paul Greengrass’s “The Theory of Flight” in 1998. He appeared in “King Arthur” in 2004 and played the lead in the pre-Disney Marvel adaptation “Punisher: War Zone” in 2008.

Stevenson later had prominent roles in several Marvel movies, including as Asgardian warrior Volstagg in the first three “Thor” films. He also appeared in “G.I. Joe: Retaliation” and “The Transporter: Refueled.”

Career Defining Role in “Rome”

On television, Stevenson was best known for his role as Titus Pullo in HBO’s “Rome,” which ran from 2005 to 2007. This role helped him establish his career in the United States and earned him a SAG card at the age of 44.

In a Variety review of “Rome,” Brian Lowery praised Stevenson’s performance, writing that “the imposing Stevenson certainly stands out as a brawling, whoring and none-too-bright warrior — a force of nature who, despite his excesses, somehow keeps landing on his feet.”

Other Roles and Voice Acting Work

Stevenson’s other notable roles included playing the starring role as notorious mobster Danny Greene in the 2011 film “Kill the Irishman,” Blackbeard in the Starz series “Black Sails,” and Commander Jack Swinburne in the German television series “Das Boot.” He also did voice work in “Star Wars Rebels” and “The Clone Wars.”

Stevenson had a role in the upcoming Star Wars live-action series “Ahsoka,” in which he plays a villain named Baylan Skoll. The series is expected to premiere on Disney+ in August.

Personal Life and Legacy

Stevenson leaves behind three sons with Italian anthropologist Elisabetta Caraccia, whom he met while working on “Rome.” In a 2020 interview with Backstage, he cited Lee Marvin and Gene Hackman as his acting idols, describing them as “brave and fearless” performers.

Stevenson’s imposing presence, deep voice, and ability to play tough, warrior-like characters made him a beloved figure in the entertainment industry. He will be deeply missed by his fans and colleagues alike.

News Source : WKYC Staff

Source Link :Actor Ray Stevenson, who portrayed Danny Greene, dies at 58/