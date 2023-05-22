Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actor Ray Stevenson, known for ‘Rome’ and ‘Thor,’ passes away at 58

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Ray Stevenson: The Irish Actor who Embodied Warrior Roles

Ray Stevenson, the Irish actor known for his commanding presence on both the big and small screens, has passed away at the age of 58. Stevenson’s representatives confirmed his death on Sunday, but no further details were released.

Stevenson was born in Lisburn, Northern Ireland in 1964. He trained at the Bristol Old Vic Theatre School before making his film debut in 1998’s “The Theory of Flight” directed by Paul Greengrass. He went on to appear in various British television shows before landing his breakthrough role as Titus Pullo in HBO’s “Rome” in 2005.

The role of Pullo propelled Stevenson’s career in the United States, earning him a SAG card at the age of 44. It was a role that highlighted his ability to play a fierce, brawling warrior with a heart of gold. As Brian Lowery wrote in his Variety review of “Rome,” Stevenson’s Pullo was “a force of nature who, despite his excesses, somehow keeps landing on his feet.”

Stevenson continued to take on warrior roles in films like “King Arthur” (2004) and “Punisher: War Zone” (2008) before joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Volstagg in the “Thor” films. Despite not receiving glowing reviews for “Punisher,” Stevenson embraced his role as an old warrior at heart and continued to take on complex, physically demanding roles throughout his career.

Stevenson’s performances in “Black Sails,” “Das Boot,” and “Vikings” further cemented his status as a versatile actor capable of embodying characters from various historical periods. He also lent his voice to “Star Wars” animated shows like “Rebels” and “The Clone Wars” as Gar Saxon.

In a 2020 interview with Backstage, Stevenson cited Lee Marvin and Gene Hackman as his acting idols, praising their fearlessness and ability to identify with their characters. He emphasized the importance of playing roles that he could connect with on a personal level, rather than simply chasing after leading man roles.

Stevenson is survived by his wife, Italian anthropologist Elisabetta Caraccia, and their three sons. His final role will be in the upcoming “Star Wars” live-action series “Ahsoka,” in which he plays the villainous Baylan Skoll.

As fans and fellow actors mourn Stevenson’s passing, they will undoubtedly remember him as a talented performer who brought a sense of authenticity and depth to his roles as warriors, soldiers, and rogues. His legacy as an actor who embodied the warrior spirit will live on through his performances, and he will be missed by all who admired his work.

News Source : Associated Press,Lindsey Bahr

Source Link :Irish actor Ray Stevenson, of ‘Rome’ and ‘Thor’ movies, dies at 58/