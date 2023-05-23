Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actor Ray Stevenson, known for Star Wars and Thor, dies at 58

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Actor Ray Stevenson passes away at 58

The entertainment industry is mourning the loss of actor Ray Stevenson, who passed away at the age of 58. The actor, who appeared in major TV shows such as Rome, Vikings, and Dexter, was known for his roles in the Thor films and the Divergent series, as well as several UK TV shows like Band of Gold, Peak Practice, and Murphy’s Law.

Early life and career

Ray Stevenson was born in Northern Ireland in 1964, but his family moved to England when he was eight years old. He was inspired to become an actor after seeing John Malkovich in a play at a West End theatre in London. He studied acting at the Bristol Old Vic Theatre School and landed one of his first TV roles in the Catherine Cookson drama The Dwelling Place.

He later appeared in a wide range of British TV shows, including Waking the Dead, Dalziel and Pascoe, and At Home with the Braithwaites. In 2004, he played a knight in the big-budget Hollywood film, King Arthur, which starred Keira Knightley.

Success in the US

More recently, Stevenson secured roles in successful US-made TV shows and movies, taking the role of Volstagg in the Thor trilogy and Titus Pullo in HBO’s historical drama series Rome. He was working on an action movie, Cassino in Ischia, when he was reportedly hospitalized on the Italian island. At the time of his death, he was still working on the project.

Stevenson’s co-stars have been paying tribute to the late actor on social media. English actor James Purefoy, who starred alongside Stevenson in Rome, described him as a “brilliant, gutsy, larger-than-life actor who filled every part he played right up to the brim”. Rosario Dawson, who will appear in the Ashoka series alongside Stevenson, posted on Instagram to say her co-star was a “giant of a man” whose death left her “stunned and reeling”.

Tributes from the industry

Director James Gunn, who was involved in the production of the second Thor film, wrote that the late actor had been a “joy to work with.” Bear McCreary, the composer who soundtracked the Black Sails TV series, saluted Stevenson’s “mesmerizingly unforgettable” turn as Blackbeard in the program. And actor Scott Adkins, who starred alongside Stevenson in Accident Man, said he was “shocked and saddened by the tragic news,” adding: “I will miss you, Big Ray!”

The cause of Ray Stevenson’s death has not been revealed. His US-based publicist firm, Viewpoint, confirmed his death to the BBC but did not provide any further details. His death was announced four days before his 59th birthday.

Despite his untimely passing, Ray Stevenson’s legacy in the entertainment industry will live on through his memorable performances and the impact he made on his co-stars and fans alike.

News Source : Saudigazette

Source Link :Star Wars and Thor actor Ray Stevenson dies aged 58/