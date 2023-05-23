Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actor Ray Stevenson mourned after passing at 58

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering the Life and Career of Irish Actor Ray Stevenson

The entertainment industry has lost a talented actor in the passing of Ray Stevenson. The Irish actor, who was born in Lisburn, Antrim, was well regarded for his performances on both the big screen and small. Stevenson’s publicist confirmed the sad news to The Hollywood Reporter, disclosing that he passed away on Sunday, just four days shy of his 59th birthday. The cause of his death has not been disclosed.

Stevenson was set to appear in the upcoming Star Wars TV series, Ahsoka before his untimely passing. Italian newspaper La Repubblica, as reported by The Mirror, stated that the actor died at Rizzoli Hospital on the Italian island of Ischia, where he was filming for his latest movie titled Cassino in Ischia.

Stevenson’s career spanned over three decades, with his notable performances in popular films and TV shows. One of his famous roles was that of Volstagg in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where he appeared in Thor, Thor: The Dark World, and Thor: Ragnarok. The actor also played the character of Firefly in G.I. Joe: Retaliation and Marcus Eaton in the Divergent series.

Apart from his success on the big screen, Stevenson also made a mark on the small screen with his performances in various TV shows. He played the role of Titus Pullo in the highly-acclaimed historical drama series Rome and also appeared in shows like Dexter, Black Sails, and Vikings.

Stevenson’s co-stars and colleagues in the entertainment industry expressed their condolences on social media. Harry Potter star Matthew Lewis, who worked with the actor on TV film Some Kind of Life, wrote on Twitter, “Ray played my dad in the first thing I ever did on TV. Almost 30 years ago. A proper actor with a fascinating career, and I couldn’t have dreamed of a better first experience in this ridiculous industry.”

James Purefoy, who starred alongside Stevenson in Rome, also shared his heartbreak on social media, saying, “A brilliant, gutsy, larger-than-life actor who filled every part he played right up to the brim. What a loss.”

British actor Scott Adkins, who worked with Stevenson in the 2018 action thriller Accident Man, expressed his shock and sadness on Twitter, saying, “I’m shocked and saddened by the tragic news that a great actor and my good friend Ray Stevenson has passed away. I will miss you Big Ray! Life is short, so make the most of it people.”

Stevenson’s acting talent and dedication to his craft will be missed by his fans and the entertainment industry. He leaves behind a legacy of memorable performances that will continue to be admired for years to come.

News Source : U105

Source Link :Tributes pour in for Northern Irish actor Ray Stevenson who has died aged 58/