Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actor Ray Stevenson of Punisher: War Zone Passes Away

Remembering Ray Stevenson, the British-Irish Actor Who Left a Mark in Hollywood

Tragedy struck the entertainment industry this week as news broke out that Ray Stevenson has passed away at the age of 58. The British-Irish actor had an illustrious career in Hollywood, leaving behind a legacy that many would always remember.

A Career That Spanned Over Two Decades

Ray Stevenson’s career started in 1993, and in more than two decades, he amassed over 60 credits in film and television. He was a versatile actor, able to play a wide range of roles, from the villainous to the heroic, and everything in between.

Some of his notable film credits include King Arthur, Outpost, Cirque du Freak: The Vampire’s Assistant, The Book of Eli, The Other Guys, Kill the Irishman, Thor, The Three Musketeers, G.I. Joe: Retaliation, Thor: Dark World, Divergent, Big Game, The Transporter Refueled, Insurgent, Cold Skin, Thor: Ragnarok, Accident Man, Memory, and Accident Man: Hitman’s Holiday.

On the small screen, Stevenson appeared in various TV shows, including “The Dwelling Place,” “Band of Gold,” “At Home with the Braithwaites,” “Murphy’s Law,” “Rome,” “Dexter,” and “Star Wars: Rebels.”

Making His Mark in Hollywood

One of Ray Stevenson’s most memorable roles was playing Frank Castle in 2008’s Punisher: War Zone. The violent comic book movie cemented him as many fans’ all-time favorite Punisher actor.

Stevenson’s most recent role was in the critically acclaimed Indian film RRR, where he played the central villain. His performance in the movie was highly praised, and it added to his already impressive portfolio of work.

A Legacy That Lives On

Ray Stevenson’s passing is a great loss to the entertainment industry, and he will be greatly missed. However, his legacy will live on through his body of work, which has left an indelible mark on Hollywood.

Stevenson is survived by his children Sebastiano Derek and Leonardo George, who will carry on his memory and the impact he made in the industry.

In Conclusion

Ray Stevenson was a talented actor who made a significant contribution to Hollywood. His sudden passing is a great loss, but his memory will continue to shine through his incredible body of work. His legacy will live on, and he will always be remembered as one of Hollywood’s greats.

News Source : Bloody Disgusting!

Source Link :‘Punisher: War Zone’ Star Ray Stevenson Has Passed Away/