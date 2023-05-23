Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actor Ray Stevenson Passes Away at 58

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Actor Ray Stevenson Passes Away at Age 58

The entertainment industry was hit with tragic news on Sunday as Irish actor Ray Stevenson passed away unexpectedly while filming a movie in Italy. The 58-year-old actor had been working on the film “Cassino on Ischia” when he fell ill and was hospitalized on the island of Ischia. The cause of his death has not been disclosed.

Stevenson was best known for his roles in popular films such as “Thor,” “Punisher: War Zone,” and “RRR.” He also played the villainous governor Scott Buxton in “RRR,” which became a major crossover hit with American audiences in 2022.

Stevenson’s co-stars, including Rosario Dawson, James Purefoy, and Scott Adkins, have taken to social media to express their grief over his passing. Purefoy, who starred alongside Stevenson in HBO’s “Rome,” tweeted, “So sad to hear the news that Ray Stevenson, our Pullo in Rome, has passed away. A brilliant, gutsy, larger-than-life actor who filled every part he played right up to the brim. My thoughts are with his family, his lovely wife Betta and their beautiful kids. What a loss.”

Adkins, who worked with Stevenson on “The Punisher” and “Accident Man,” wrote on Instagram, “I’m shocked and saddened by the tragic news that a great actor and my good friend Ray Stevenson has passed away. I will miss you Big Ray! Life is short so make the most of it people.”

Born in Northern Ireland on May 25, 1964, Stevenson began his acting career in the late 1990s with a role in “The Theory of Flight.” He went on to appear in several big-budget films, including “King Arthur,” “The Three Musketeers,” and all three “Divergent” movies.

Stevenson is survived by his partner Elisabetta Caraccia and their three children. He was previously married to English actress Ruth Gemmell.

Stevenson’s sudden passing has left fans and colleagues in shock and mourning. His talent and larger-than-life presence onscreen will be sorely missed by all who knew him.

Ray Stevenson movies Ray Stevenson Thor Ray Stevenson RRR Ray Stevenson Ahsoka Ray Stevenson death

News Source : Extra Staff

Source Link :Ray Stevenson, Actor in ‘Thor’ Films, ‘RRR’ & Upcoming ‘Ahsoka,’ Dies at 58/