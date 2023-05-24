Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actor Ray Stevenson remembered with tributes

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Who Was Ray Stevenson?

Early Life and Career

George Raymond Stevenson – known professionally as Ray Stevenson – was born on May 25, 1964 in Lisburn, Northern Ireland. He attended Bristol Old Vic Theater School and made his film debut in 1998 in The Theory of Flight.

Acting Career

Stevenson had an impressive acting career with many credits including King Arthur (2004), Punisher: War Zone (2008), The Three Musketeers (2011), Kill The Irishman (2011), and RRR (2022). In addition to playing Volstagg in the first three Thor films, he also appeared in the divergent trilogy Marcus, GI Joe: Retaliation (2013) and The Transporter: Refueled (2015).

Television Roles

Stevenson’s television roles have included Titus Pullo in Rome, Blackbeard Black Sails and Commander Jack Swinburne in the German television series Das Boot. He also appeared as Othere on Vikings and Isaak Sirko on Dexter. Stevenson also acted as Gar Saxon as a voice actor in Star Wars Rebels and The Clone Wars.

Net Worth

According to celebrity net worth, the actor’s net worth was estimated at £6.4million.

Death

Stevenson passed away on Sunday May 21, 2023 – just days short of his 59th birthday. His cause of death is not yet known.

Upcoming Projects

Before his death, Stevenson had been cast in the historical drama 1242: The Gateway to the West, originally intended to be played by Kevin Spacey. He also had a role in the upcoming Star Wars live-action TV miniseries Ahsoka, playing Baylan Skoll.

