Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actor Ray Stevenson, star of ‘Divergent’ and ‘Thor,’ passes away at 58

Actor Ray Stevenson Passes Away at 58

Irish actor Ray Stevenson, known for his roles in various Marvel films such as “Thor” and “Punisher: War Zone,” has passed away on Sunday, May 21. He was just four days away from his 59th birthday. His publicist confirmed the news through Variety, but the cause of death has not been disclosed yet.

Before his death, Stevenson was reportedly hospitalized in Italy while filming his upcoming movie “Cassino on Ischia,” according to Italian publication La Repubblica. Stevenson starred as Marcus Eaton, the father of Theo James’ Tobias Eaton, in the “Divergent” film series. In “Thor,” he portrayed the character of Asgardian hero Volstagg, one of the allies of Chris Hemsworth’s Thor. Stevenson also played the titular mercenary in “Punisher: War Zone.”

Aside from these, Stevenson was also part of several other films including “The Book of Eli,” “G.I. Joe: Retaliation,” “The Three Musketeers” and “RRR.” He was also set to appear in the upcoming “Star Wars” series “Ahsoka” as a Jedi named Baylan Skoll.

Stevenson’s extensive acting career spanned for several decades. He has starred in various films and TV shows, leaving a mark in the entertainment industry. His death has left his fans and colleagues in shock and disbelief.

Stevenson’s portrayal of Volstagg in the “Thor” franchise was one of his most memorable performances. He brought the character to life with his impeccable acting skills, making him a fan-favorite among Marvel fans. His chemistry with Chris Hemsworth’s Thor and the other characters in the film was undeniable, and he added a layer of humor to the already fun and action-packed movie.

Stevenson’s talent will truly be missed in the entertainment industry. He has left a legacy that will continue to inspire and entertain generations to come. Fans and colleagues have taken to social media to pay their respects and express their condolences to his loved ones.

In conclusion, Ray Stevenson’s passing is a great loss to the entertainment industry. His talent, charisma, and dedication to his craft will always be remembered. He has left an indelible mark on the film industry, and his legacy will continue to live on through his work. Rest in peace, Ray Stevenson.

News Source : Anne Pasajol

Source Link :‘Divergent,’ ‘Thor’ actor Ray Stevenson dies at 58/