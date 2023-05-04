Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actor Ridzuan Hashim Passes Away (VIDEO)

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Legendary Actor Mohd Ridzuan Hashim Passes Away at 61 Due to Heart Attack

The Malaysian entertainment industry lost a gem as actor Mohd Ridzuan Hashim passed away on May 4, 2023, at the age of 61. A heart attack is believed to be the cause of his sudden demise. He breathed his last at Hospital Kuala Lumpur (HKL) at 1.57 pm. His nephew, Iman Zulkarnain, 32, revealed that Mohd Ridzuan collapsed while having breakfast and was given CPR before being rushed to HKL at 11 am.

Mohd Ridzuan had been battling heart problems for the past three years, and his family was aware of his condition. The Malaysian Artistes Association (Seniman) secretary-general, Hafiz Nafiah, expressed his condolences and stated that Mohd Ridzuan’s body would be taken to Masjid Dusun Tua, Batu 16, Hulu Langat, and buried at the Dusun Tua Muslim cemetery after Maghrib prayer.

Mohd Ridzuan was born on August 13, 1961, and tied the knot with actress Didie Alias in 1991. The couple was blessed with five children but parted ways in 2002. Mohd Ridzuan was known for his exceptional acting skills, and his contribution to the Malaysian film industry is unparalleled. He appeared in several films, including Antara Dua Hati (1988), Hati Bukan Kristal (1990), Lurah Dendam (1996), Ghazal Untuk Rabiah (1997), Sri Dwi Malam (2001), Cinta 200 Ela (2002), SH3 (2004), Qaisy & Laila (2005), 1957: Hati Malaya (2007), and Dunia Baru The Movie (2008).

Mohd Ridzuan’s portrayal of ‘King’ in KL Gangster was one of his most notable performances, which made him popular again. He won several awards in his career, including the Best Actor award at the 9th Malaysian Film Festival for his role in Hati Bukan Kristal. His demise has left a void in the Malaysian entertainment industry that cannot be filled.

The top leadership and Exco of Seniman Malaysia extended their condolences to Mohd Ridzuan’s family and urged them to remain strong in these trying times. His contribution to the industry will be remembered for years to come, and his legacy will continue to inspire future generations of actors and filmmakers.

In conclusion, Mohd Ridzuan Hashim’s sudden demise has left the Malaysian entertainment industry in shock. He was a talented actor who left an indelible mark on the industry with his exceptional acting skills. His family, friends, and fans mourn his loss and remember him fondly for his contributions to the Malaysian film industry. May his soul rest in peace.

News Source : Malay Mail

Source Link :Award-winning actor Ridzuan Hashim dies (VIDEO)/