Dead – Death – Obituary News : Actor Saint Obi Passes Away After Brief Illness

Nollywood Actor Saint Obi Dies After Brief Illness

On Monday, May 7, 2023, news broke that Nollywood actor, Saint Obi, had passed away after a brief illness. Obinna Nwafor, better known by his stage name Saint Obi, was a popular actor who had featured in over 100 movies.

The Cause of Saint Obi’s Death

While there has been no official statement as to the cause of Saint Obi’s death, it is reported that he had been battling an unspecified illness for several months. The actor had been frequently spotted being transported to the hospital before his demise.

Moji Delano, a popular blogger, reported that a source disclosed that the actor had died on Sunday, May 6, and that his body was taken to the morgue at JUTH the following day after visiting his sister’s residence in Jos. It is said that Saint Obi had recently relocated to his sister’s home in Jos, the capital of Plateau State.

Saint Obi’s Career

Saint Obi was a talented actor who had made a name for himself in the Nigerian movie industry. He had featured in over 100 movies and was loved by many for his excellent portrayal of characters on-screen.

The Imo-born thespian had also ventured into music, releasing several songs that were well-received by his fans. He was a multi-talented individual who had made a significant impact in the entertainment industry.

Tributes Pour In

Following the news of Saint Obi’s death, tributes have poured in from fans and colleagues in the entertainment industry. Many have taken to social media to express their shock and sadness at the passing of the talented actor.

Popular actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, tweeted, “Rest in peace Saint Obi. You will be missed.” While actor, Richard Mofe-Damijo, wrote, “I can’t believe this. Rest in peace my brother. You will always be remembered.”

Many others have shared their fond memories of Saint Obi and how he had impacted their lives with his talent and charisma. His death is a great loss to the Nigerian entertainment industry, and he will be missed dearly.

In Conclusion

Saint Obi’s death has come as a shock to many, and the cause of his death is yet to be disclosed officially. However, his legacy as a talented actor and musician will live on, and he will always be remembered for his significant contributions to the Nigerian entertainment industry. Rest in peace, Saint Obi.

News Source : KossyDerrickEnt

Source Link :Nollywood Actor, Saint Obi, has died as cause of death is linked to brief illness/